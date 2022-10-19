Multi-CEO and internet jester Elon Musk has sold 30,000 bottles of a perfume meant to smell like your head is on fire, “Burnt Hair. ” D escribed by Musk as both “the essence of repugnant desire” and “the finest fragrance on Earth, ” t he “unique, limited edition, collector’s item” is now sold out, Musk announced on Twitter late Tuesday.

What seemingly started off as an internet joke in late September quickly turned into reality last week, when Musk launched the perfume and began selling it for $100 a bottle on The Boring Company’s website. As part of the sales push, the tech mogul even changed his Twitter bio to “Perfume Salesman” and excitedly pointed out that people could pay in Doge if they wanted.

“Doesn’t get more lit than this!” Musk, who has also sold flamethrowers and Tesla-branded short shorts, said. He added: “Buy Burnt Hair from a company that digs holes!” The man may know what burnt hair smells like: pictures from his PayPal days vs now show a remarkable restoration of his hair.

At one point, Musk even pleaded with his followers to buy his perfume so that he could buy Twitter, the company he has agreed to buy again because he seemingly has no other choice.

“Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter,” he tweeted on Oct. 12.

Considering that his deal to acquire Twitter is worth $44 billion, he would need to sell quite a bit of perfume . One follower helpfully pointed out that he would need to sell at least 440 million bottles of “Burnt Hair” to get the $44 billion plus the closing costs. However, banks have already agreed to give Musk $13 billion in debt for the deal, and he has already raised $7.1 billion from equity investors, Reuters reported. That means that Musk is still on the hook to come up with $22.4 billion.

To be clear, it’s not certain whether “Burnt Hair” actually smells like burnt hair. On The Boring Company’s website, the product’s description states:

“Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work.”

As someone who has really burned their hair when straightening it one time or another, I can assure you that burnt hair is not a very pleasant scent.

According to The Boring Company’s website, the “Burnt Hair” perfume will begin shipping in the first quarter of 2023, so we’ll have to wait a bit to find out what exactly Musk’s version of burnt hair smells like.