With production on the fourth season of Paramount+’s Evil paused due to the ongoing writers strike, fans may have to wait a bit longer see just what the hell (pun intended) is going to happen after that shocking season-three finale. A new interview with the show’s creators, however, offers some tantalizing hints.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Evil creators Robert and Michelle King revealed that season four will indeed pick up right after the cliffhanger. That means the potential antichrist—the surrogate-carried spawn of devil’s disciple Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson) and unwilling egg donor Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers)—may not have been born... yet. But it sounds like Leland’s impending daddy duty might be his most perilous test ever.

“One of the things that excites us is going the more normal route with things that are usually very dramatic in horror or supernatural shows,” Robert King told EW. “Babies are nightmare enough. You don’t need lightning and thunder and all that. Babies vomit on their own! They don’t need to have the devil inside them to be vomiting pea soup!”

As for Kristen, the Kings tease her home life—always chaotic, considering her mountain-climbing husband (who was held prisoner and brainwashed for much of season three); her slippery mother (played by Christine Lahti, a consistent Evil scene-stealer); and her pack of energetic tweenage daughters—won’t exactly be harmonious either. “We love the idea of a home life being really messy, and yet you still have to get up in the morning and go to work,” Michelle King told EW. “Even if the mess involves the supernatural and how your mother may or may not be collaborating with the devil… you’ve got a job you need to get to.”

The Kings wouldn’t spill on any of the new cases Kristen, Ben (Aasif Mandvi) and David (Mike Colter) will investigate this season, but they do confirm Father Frank (the always delightful Wallace Shawn) will be the trio’s new boss at the Catholic Church, and note “science is a major theme this season.” There will also be “new creatures” to create some new nightmares.

It may depend on the strike—and there’s no exact premiere date yet—but Evil season four is due to hit Paramount+ this summer. Head to Entertainment Weekly to see some new images.

