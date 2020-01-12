Faux-Pork, Feral Camels, Police Dogs, and Sex Tech: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

Filed to: Best of Gizmodo

Clockwise from top left: Getty; MuckRock; Benjamin Currie (Gizmodo); Victoria Song (Gizmodo).

This week saw the comings and goings of another Consumer Electronics Show along with every oddity and wonder we’ve grown to expect therein. Amid checking out the event’s scores of other gadgets, Gizmodo’s folks on the floor got to build a vibrator, munch on some I-Can’t-Believe-It’s-Not-Pork, and scratch their heads over the future of Hollywood heavyweight Jeffrey Katzenberg’s divisive streaming service, Quibi.



Outside of Las Vegas, our bloggers wrote about why it’s time to retire all police dogs, why the FDA received a presidential push to fast-t rack a powerful new opioid last year, all the movies you should care about this year, the sad fate of many of Australia’s wild camels as deadly bushfires continue to rage, and how an FBI surveillance vendor is strong-arming journalists for doing their jobs.

Check out all that , and more, below:

