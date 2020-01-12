We come from the future
Best Of The Week

Faux-Pork, Feral Camels, Police Dogs, and Sex Tech: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

Alyse Stanley
Filed to:Best of Gizmodo
1.0K
1
Clockwise from top left: Getty; MuckRock; Benjamin Currie (Gizmodo); Victoria Song (Gizmodo).

This week saw the comings and goings of another Consumer Electronics Show along with every oddity and wonder we’ve grown to expect therein. Amid checking out the event’s scores of other gadgets, Gizmodo’s folks on the floor got to build a vibrator, munch on some I-Can’t-Believe-It’s-Not-Pork, and scratch their heads over the future of Hollywood heavyweight Jeffrey Katzenberg’s divisive streaming service, Quibi.

Outside of Las Vegas, our bloggers wrote about why it’s time to retire all police dogs, why the FDA received a presidential push to fast-track a powerful new opioid last year, all the movies you should care about this year, the sad fate of many of Australia’s wild camels as deadly bushfires continue to rage, and how an FBI surveillance vendor is strong-arming journalists for doing their jobs.

Advertisement

Check out all that, and more, below:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Ring Camera Hacks, Viral Fakes, and Decade Highlights: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

Google Stadia Woes, Disney+ Hacks, WoW Puppers, and Half Earth: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

AirPods Pro, Environmental Justice, Disney Plus, and an FCC Leak: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

China Censorship, Facebook Headcanon, Pixel 4, and Apple Beats: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

About the author

Alyse Stanley
Alyse Stanley

Gizmodo weekend editor. Freelance games reporter. Full-time disaster bi.

EmailTwitterPosts