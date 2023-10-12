They’ve raced for the moon, they’ve raced for Mars, and now the astronauts of For All Mankind are racing after an asteroid. The first trailer for season four of Apple TV+’s incredible alternate reality show is here, and it’s a perfect illustration of what sets the series apart from everything else.

That’s because when I say the show is “racing after an asteroid,” you probably think of Armageddon or Deep Impact. This is not that. No, instead of global destruction, this show sees the asteroid as a potential global resurrection. The discovery sets the governments of the world against each other to claim its valuable resources, all of which America can run from its now-sustainable base on Mars.

Advertisement

Eight years have passed since season three, so in the world of the series, it’s now 2003. Here’s the first full trailer for For All Mankind season four.

For All Mankind — Season 4 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

From the time period-specific use of the Franz Ferdinand song “Take Me Out,” (which didn’t come out until 2004, but we’ll allow it) to the introductions of new characters played by Toby Kebbell and Daniel Stern, to catching up with all our surviving favorites from the previous three seasons (played by Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, and Coral Peña), this trailer is catnip for fans of the show.

Advertisement

Every year you wonder: how can this new season live up to the previous one? And while the initial thought was for everyone to travel beyond Mars, they would first have to really make use of Mars. So we get to see how the world has made Mars a viable place to live and work, and then along comes this asteroid which apparently is very valuable and that sets up a whole new space race. It’s just so fascinating and amazing and I cannot wait to watch it.

Advertisement

For All Mankind kicks off its 10-episode fourth season on November 10. If you have not yet watched the previous seasons, do it now. We can’t recommend them enough.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.