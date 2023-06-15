Half the joy of being a science fiction fan is basking in cool sci-fi stuff : s paceships, laser guns, far-off worlds, fantastic new frontiers. And while we can enjoy those things as they’re unfolding in a story, sometimes it’s nice to be able to spend a bit more quiet time with them and really dive deep.

On October 3, you can do that with the Apple TV+ show Foundation. That’s when Foundation: The Art and Making of Seasons 1 & 2 is coming out from Titan Books. Written by Mike Avila, this hardcover tome digs into the minutia of the show, including brand-new interviews with show creator David S. Goyer and stars Jared Harris and Lee Pace, who discuss what it’s like to bring Isaac Asimov’s world to life. As the book’s title suggests, it covers both season one and season two , which stars July 14.

Today, io9 is excited to exclusively reveal your first look at the book, including its cover and 10 never-before-seen spreads which show luscious character design, planet design, and most importantly just how slick the book itself looks. You can pre-order it right now at this link and check out all the pages below.