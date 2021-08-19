Amid a Facebook marketing blitz, the Federal Trade Commission on Thursday refiled its antitrust lawsuit against the company, claiming that it “holds monopoly power” in the social media market, and maintains that monopoly by “systematically” purchasing rivals and creating other barriers to competition.



The refiled lawsuit is seen as the FTC’s first major battle as it seeks to reign in the dominance of major tech companies that have come to dominate American life. It is also seen as a test of the agency’s new chair, Lina Khan, who was a vocal critic of Big Tech in her work in academia and whom Facebook argued should recuse herself because of that work.



“Facebook is the world’s dominant online social network, with a purported three billion-plus regular users. Facebook has maintained its monopoly position in significant part by pursuing Chief Executive Officer (‘CEO’ ) Mark Zuckerberg’s strategy, expressed in 2008: ‘it is better to buy than compete,’” the FTC complaint says. “True to that maxim, Facebook has systematically tracked potential rivals and acquired companies that it viewed as serious competitive threats. Facebook supplemented this anticompetitive acquisition strategy with anticompetitive conditional dealing policies, designed to erect or maintain entry barriers and to neutralize perceived competitive threats.”



News of the refiled lawsuit, which many onlookers expected, came amid a marketing blitz by the company, which included the announcement of a new “transparency report” about popular content on its platform and the launch of a virtual reality space in which users of its Oculus VR headsets can remotely attend meetings in digital form.

“No other personal social networking provider in the United States remotely approaches Facebook’s scale,” the complaint adds.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to Facebook, the company also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, two of the most widely used platforms worldwide, and are prime examples of the company using its vast resources to dominate the social media market.



The FTC was forced to refile its historic lawsuit against Facebook after a federal judge tossed its original complaint in June after agreeing with Facebook’s motion to dismiss on the grounds that the government’s suit failed to adequately support its claims that Facebook is, in fact, a monopoly.

Read the full FTC v. Facebook antitrust lawsuit below



This is a developing story.

