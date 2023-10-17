The probably-not-so final film from the legendary Hayao Miyazaki has just shared its stellar English voice dub cast.

The Boy and the Heron is one of this winter’s most anticipated films and as the Western release date draws near, GKIDS has announced the cast that lent their voices to the Studio Ghibli animated feature. The English language ensemble for the film is led by Christian Bale (The Pale Blue Eye), Dave Bautista (Dune), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse), Karen Fukuhara (The Boys), Mark Hamill (The Fall of the House of Usher), Robert Pattinson (The Batman), and Florence Pugh (Oppenheimer). The cast also includes Luca Padovan, Mamoudou Athie, Tony Revolori, and Dan Stevens.

And if you prefer to see foreign-language movies with subtitles rather than dubbed voices, don’t worry: The Boy and the Heron will be coming to cinemas in both the original Japanese and English language versions. However, it’s worth noting that Ghlibi films have always had incredible dubbing work. It’s funny there have been so many Batman actors lending their voices; Michael Keaton starred in the underrated Porco Rosso while Christian Bale makes a return here after voicing Howl in Howl’s Moving Castle (using voices that sound like test runs for his Bruce Wayne and Batman). And now, The Batman’s Robert Pattinson makes his Ghibli debut in The Boy and the Heron.

The film will be presented in IMAX at LA’s Chinese Theater on October 18 as part of the Animation Is Film Festival, followed by a limited release on November 22 before going wide December 8.

The English-language dub for The Boy and the Heron was produced in accordance with the SAG-AFTRA Foreign Dubbing Agreement.

