Updates From Godzilla Minus One, One Piece, and More

John Carpenter is lending a peculiar twist to a new horror series. Get your “Hell Yeah!” ready with the new trailer for Harley Quinn’s Kite Man spinoff. Plus, what’s coming on Invasion, and a look at the return of V/H/S. To me, my spoilers!
Godzilla: Minus One
Coming Soon has five new images of Godzilla as he appears in Toho’s Godzilla: Minus One.
V/H/S 85
Coming Soon also has a new poster for V/H/S 85, coming to Shudder this October 6.
Appendage
A woman’s anxieties physically manifest into a monster in the trailer for Appendage, coming to Hulu this October 2.
The Puppetman
Elsewhere, a supernatural curse causes people to lose control of their bodies in the trailer for The Puppetman, premiering October 13 on Shudder and AMC+.
Divinity
IGN has another trailer for the mutative immortality serum movie, Divinity, starring Stephen Dorff, Scott Bakula and Bella Thorne.
Trolls Band Together
The latest trailer for Trolls Band Together hypes new music by N*Sync.
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Wes Anderson adapts Roald Dahl in the trailer for The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, a 39-minute long short film coming to Netflix this September 29.
Krapopolis
According to Coming Soon, the first season of Dan Harmon’s Krapopolis will feature guest appearances by Ben Stiller, Susan Sarandon, Will Forte, Jane Lynch, Daveed Diggs, Joel McHale, Dave Franco, Steve Buscemi, Yvett Nicole Brown, Stephanie Beatriz, David Cross, Keith David, Chris Hardwick, Tim Meadows, Bobby Moynihan, Jim Rash, Rob Riggle, Tim Robinson, Michael Urie, Alanna Ubach and Amber Stevens West.
One Piece
Netflix has officially renewed its live-action One Piece for a second season.
Invasion
Spoiler TV has a brief synopsis for “A Voice From the Other Side,” the fifth episode of Invasion’s second season.
Aneesha, Luke, and the Movement make a plan to locate Sarah. Mitsuki has a devastating encounter with the alien entity.
Kite Man, Hell Yeah!
Kite Man goes to war against Darkseid in the trailer for his new series, Kite Man, Hell Yeah!
John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams
Finally, Peacock has released a trailer for Suburban Screams, an “unscripted horror anthology series” remotely-directed from his home by John Carpenter.
