Updates From Godzilla Minus One, One Piece, and More

John Carpenter is lending a peculiar twist to a new horror series. Get your “Hell Yeah!” ready with the new trailer for Harley Quinn’s Kite Man spinoff. Plus, what’s coming on Invasion, and a look at the return of V/H/S. To me, my spoilers!



Advertisement

Godzilla: Minus One

Coming Soon has five new images of Godzilla as he appears in Toho’s Godzilla: Minus One.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

V/H/S 85

Coming Soon also has a new poster for V/H/S 85, coming to Shudder this October 6.

Advertisement

Appendage

A woman’s anxieties physically manifest into a monster in the trailer for Appendage, coming to Hulu this October 2.

Appendage | Official Trailer | Hulu

The Puppetman

Elsewhere, a supernatural curse causes people to lose control of their bodies in the trailer for The Puppetman, premiering October 13 on Shudder and AMC+.

The Puppetman | Official Trailer | Shudder

Divinity

IGN has another trailer for the mutative immortality serum movie, Divinity, starring Stephen Dorff, Scott Bakula and Bella Thorne.

Divinity - Exclusive Trailer (2023) Stephen Dorff, Scott Bakula, Bella Thorne

Trolls Band Together

The latest trailer for Trolls Band Together hypes new music by N*Sync.

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER | Official Trailer 2

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Wes Anderson adapts Roald Dahl in the trailer for The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, a 39-minute long short film coming to Netflix this September 29.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar | Official Trailer | Netflix

Krapopolis

According to Coming Soon, the first season of Dan Harmon’s Krapopolis will feature guest appearances by Ben Stiller, Susan Sarandon, Will Forte, Jane Lynch, Daveed Diggs, Joel McHale, Dave Franco, Steve Buscemi, Yvett Nicole Brown, Stephanie Beatriz, David Cross, Keith David, Chris Hardwick, Tim Meadows, Bobby Moynihan, Jim Rash, Rob Riggle, Tim Robinson, Michael Urie, Alanna Ubach and Amber Stevens West.

Advertisement

One Piece

Netflix has officially renewed its live-action One Piece for a second season.

Advertisement

Invasion

Spoiler TV has a brief synopsis for “A Voice From the Other Side,” the fifth episode of Invasion’s second season.

Aneesha, Luke, and the Movement make a plan to locate Sarah. Mitsuki has a devastating encounter with the alien entity.

Advertisement

Kite Man, Hell Yeah!

Kite Man goes to war against Darkseid in the trailer for his new series, Kite Man, Hell Yeah!

Advertisement

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams

Finally, Peacock has released a trailer for Suburban Screams, an “unscripted horror anthology series” remotely-directed from his home by John Carpenter.

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.