Google Drive Is Down for Some of You

Screenshot : Downdetector

Google Drive and Google Docs are down...at least for some people. According to Downdetector, the popular cloud service and software suite appeared to crater out of existence at 12:57 pm Eastern Standard Time today.

However, for some people, it came back relatively swiftly. By 1:25pm some Google account holders reported having access again. Including this blogger, who was excited to kill this blog so she could go get an iced coffee.

“S till down for me, ” Gizmodo News Editor Rhett Jones said when this intrepid reporter asked if anyone was still having issues. A chorus of others agreed. I, and at least one other reporter, continue to have access across multiple Google accounts, while everyone else in the office, as well as the thousands filing reports with Downdetector, do not. Google currently lists Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides as services experiencing d isruptions on its dashboard.

Bunch of nerds who need to go take a walk and enjoy the enforced free time brought by Google, if you ask me.

Naturally, we’ve reached out to Google for a better understanding of how the outage occurred and why it is affecting only some accounts . We’ll update when the Drive-free folks get their precious services back.