Updates From Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Fast X, and More

Tyler Gillett teases his “gory as hell” Universal Monsters movie. American Horror Story: Delicate finds a few more stars. Plus, what’s coming on The Flash, Yellowjackets, and Riverdale. To me, my spoilers!



House of Stairs

Variety reports Jacob Tremblay is attached to star in House of Stairs, a film adaptation of Will Sleator’s 1974 YA sci-fi novel from director Wi Ding Ho. Adapted for the screen by Matthew McInerney-Lacombe, the story follows “five 16-year-old orphans who wake up to find themselves in a strange building with no walls, no ceiling, and no floor: nothing but endless flights of stairs leading in every direction, seemingly infinite. To find an exit, the five teenagers must learn to deal with the others’ disparate personalities, the lack of privacy and comfort, their clear helplessness, and a machine that only feeds them under increasingly ominous situations.”

Xeno

Deadline has word Lulu Wilson, Omari Hardwick and Stargirl’s Trae Romano are attached to star in Xeno, a new sci-fi film from writer, director and VFX artist, Matthew Loren Oates. The story is said to follow a teenage girl who “befriends a terrifying alien that crash-lands in the desert near her home. As government agents close in, the girl protects her dangerous new companion while also dealing with her depressed mother and the mother’s abusive boyfriend.” Excitingly, The Henson Company have been hired to build the film’s alien creature.

You’re Not Me

Variety also reports Global Screen has acquired the distribution rights to You’re Not Me, the debut film from directors Moisés Romera and Marisa Crespo. Set on Christmas, the story concerns a girl named Aitana who returns home for the first time in three years, only to find “her parents have replaced her with an unknown woman. She is her own age, sleeping in her bed, wearing her clothes, living in her house, and treated by her parents as if she were their daughter. From that moment on, torn by jealousy, suspicion, and misunderstanding, Aitana tries to find out what is happening and who the intruder is that has taken her place in the family – until she discovers an unexpected and disturbing truth that is darker and way bloodier than she would ever have thought possible.”

Untitled Universal Monster Movie

During a recent interview with Den of Geek, Tyler Gillett described the mysterious Universal Classic Monsters movie he’s co-directing with Matt Betinelli-Olpin as “fun,” “scary” and “gory as hell.”

I think that we will bring our voice and tone into anything we do, so this movie is no different. It’s fun, it’s funny, it’s emotional. It’s scary. It’s gory as hell. And we got Melissa Barrera, so it’s gonna be a damn good time.

Poor Things

Meanwhile, Bloody-Disgusting has our first looks at Willem Dafoe and Emma Stone in Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos’ new Frankenstein-inspired sci-fi romance.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

Nebula spars with Adam Warlock in a new clip from Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Movie Clip - Adam Warlock vs Nebula (2023)

Fast X

The cast and crew of Fast X discuss Jason Momoa’s villainous Dante in a new featurette.

FAST X | WHO IS DANTE?

The Wrath of Becky

We also have a slightly gory “red band” trailer for The Wrath of Becky — the new sequel to 2020's Becky coming to theaters May 26.

The Wrath of Becky | Official Trailer

American Horror Story: Delicate

According to Deadline, both Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Matt Czuchry have joined the cast of American Horror Story: Delicate in undisclosed roles.

The Flash

Nora and Eddie return in the synopsis for “A New World, Part Three” — the May 17 episode of The Flash.

THE EXTRAORDINARY; JESSICA PARKER KENNEDY AND RICK COSNETT GUEST STAR – Team Flash works together to figure out how to protect Barry (Grant Gustin), all while being very careful who they trust. Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) is skeptical of the plan after an unsuccessful attempt. Khione’s (Danielle Panabaker) confidence in Chester (Brandon McKnight) enables him to convince Cecile to try one more time. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler and & Sarah Tarkoff (#912). Original airdate 5/17/2023.

[Spoiler TV]

Riverdale

Elsewhere, Reggie Mantle returns to Riverdale in the synopsis for “Hoop Dreams,” also airing May 17.

THE NEW KID IN TOWN — In order to keep Riverdale High’s basketball legacy alive, Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) and Archie (KJ Apa) recruit a new player to the team – a quiet farm boy named Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton). Tabitha’s (Erinn Westbrook) return to school inspires Toni (Vanessa Morgan) to start a literary society for Riverdale’s Black students. Alice (Madchen Amick) forces Betty (Lili Reinhart) to join the River Vixens, and Kevin (Casey Cott) starts a new job at the Babylonium. Cole Sprouse and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Cierra “Shooter” Glaude directed the episode written by Evan Kyle (#708). Original airdate 5/17/2023.

[KSiteTV]

Yellowjackets

Finally, the survivors reunite at Lottie’s compound in a clip from this week’s return episode of Yellowjackets.

Reunited at Lottie’s Compound | Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 6 | SHOWTIME

