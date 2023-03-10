The latest entry in the vast Gundam franchise, The Witch From Mercury, was one of our favourite anime of 2022—and now it’s back and looking better than ever, even as things get much more dangerous for its heroes Suletta and Miorine.



With just a month to go before the series returns, Sunrise has released a new trailer teasing the second season of The Witch From Mercury. The footage begins with a rough recap of the first season, which saw series protagonist Suletta Mercury arrive at the mobile suit training academy Asticassia and fatefully cross paths with Miorine Rembran, a young woman controlled by the interests of her corporate, domineering father. Piloting the latest Gundam, the Aerial, Suletta fights to protect Miorine from the various factions vying for her allegiance... and grapples with the influence of her own mother, the mysterious and masked Lady Prospera.

“Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury” Season2 Trailer

What we get to see of season two in the trailer, however, teases rough times ahead for Suletta and Miorine. Not even their school is safe from the drama, whether it’s more mecha action for both the rebuilt Gundam Aerial and a slew of new and old mobile suits, or the fallout of the deadly terrorist attack that ended season one—and saw Suletta shock Miorine with the goriest of high fives. Yeah, they’re gonna have to talk about that.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury will begin airing its 12-episode second season on April 9. A simulcast release on Crunchyroll, which accompanied its first season, is expected but not currently confirmed.

