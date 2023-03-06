Gundam: Witch From Mercury's Season 2 Premieres Next Month

It’s only been a couple of months since Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury was off our screens, but one of the best anime of 2022 is already ready to come back for more—and real soon.



Over the weekend, Sunrise confirmed that Witch From Mercury’s second 12-episode season will begin airing April 9 in Japan (and presumably also in worldwide via Crunchyroll, where the first season was simulcast). The new date was announced with a small teaser animated from the season’s teaser trailer, featuring protagonists Suletta Mercury (Kana Ichinose) and Miorine Rembran (Lynn), as well as the updated design for the series’ main mecha, the Gundam Aerial Rebuild.

Witch From Mercury’s first season largely focused on Suletta and her friend’s time at school, navigating its mecha duel system and the revelation that the Aerial is indeed one of the outlawed Gundam-type mobile suits. By its climax however, things took a turn for the more serious, as Suletta, Miorine, and their classmates found themselves at the center of a deadly terror attack that saw the former save the latter through... well let’s just say some very graphic means.

No doubt we’ll get to see the fallout of that, and hopefully some more sapphic drama, when Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury returns April 9. The first season is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, with an English dub in the process of being rolled out.

