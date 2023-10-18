Spooktober Halloween Must-Haves to Add to Your Shopping List

Get those spooky season viral outfits, accessories, and treats, or throw something together for a cozy costume from retailers like BoxLunch, Hot Topic, ShopDisney, RSVLTS, and more for those boo baskets before October 31.



Halloween is just a few short weeks away, and shipping deadlines to get festive fandom faves and last minute themed boo-bounds are calling. With popular pop culture fashion and costume accessories inspired by content like Loki and Wednesday, and sweet snacks like Five Nights at Freddy’s cookie pizza and Stranger Things ice cream—we have you covered!

Don’t let these horror-inspired goodies slip by. Check out the gallery for tricks, treats, and more!

Be sure to peep our other Halloween and spooky season guides too: