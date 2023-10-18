Spooktober Halloween Must-Haves to Add to Your Shopping List

Movies

Spooktober Halloween Must-Haves to Add to Your Shopping List

Fill your boo baskets with fashion from Loki and Wednesday, cookie pizza from Five Nights at Freddy’s, Stranger Things ice cream, and more.

By
Sabina Graves
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Spooky season viral treats and sweater and more halloween products
Image: Netflix, Insomnia Cookies, RSVLTS, Hot Topic, Shop Disney, Kitsch, Super7, RockLove, The Noble Collection

Get those spooky season viral outfits, accessories, and treats, or throw something together for a cozy costume from retailers like BoxLunch, Hot Topic, ShopDisney, RSVLTS, and more for those boo baskets before October 31.

Halloween is just a few short weeks away, and shipping deadlines to get festive fandom faves and last minute themed boo-bounds are calling. With popular pop culture fashion and costume accessories inspired by content like Loki and Wednesday, and sweet snacks like Five Nights at Freddy’s cookie pizza and Stranger Things ice cream—we have you covered!

Don’t let these horror-inspired goodies slip by. Check out the gallery for tricks, treats, and more!

Be sure to peep our other Halloween and spooky season guides too:

AAAHH!!! Real Monsters x RSVLTS

AAAHH!!! Real Monsters x RSVLTS
Image: RSVLTS

Find online.

Disney Villains x RSVLTS

Disney Villains x RSVLTS
Image: RSVLTS

Find online.

Universal Monsters x RSVLTS

Universal Monsters x RSVLTS
Image: RSVLTS

Find online.

IT x RSVLTS

IT x RSVLTS
Image: RSVLTS

Find online.

Beetlejuice x RSVLTS

Beetlejuice x RSVLTS
Image: RSVLTS

Find online.

Star Trek x Our Universe

Star Trek x Our Universe
Image: Our Universe

Find online.

Star Trek x Her Universe

Star Trek x Her Universe
Image: Her Universe

Find online.

Star Trek x Her Universe

Star Trek x Her Universe
Image: Her Universe

Find online.

The Lord of the Rings x Our Universe

The Lord of the Rings x Our Universe
Image: Our Universe

Find online.

The Lord of the Rings x Her Universe

The Lord of the Rings x Her Universe
Image: Her Universe

Find online.

Wednesday x Her Universe

Wednesday x Her Universe
Image: Her Universe

Find online.

Wednesday x Kitsch

Wednesday x Kitsch
Image: Kitsch

Find online.

Five Nights at Freddy’s x Insomnia Cookies

Five Nights at Freddy’s x Insomnia Cookies
Image: Insomnia Cookies

Find at participating Insomnia Cookies locations or order online.

Pokémon Pikachu Kigurumi x BoxLunch

Pokémon Pikachu Kigurumi x BoxLunch
Image: BoxLunch

Find in stores or online.

Loki x BoxLunch

Loki x BoxLunch
Image: BoxLunch

Find in stores or online.

Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Mario Baby Onesie x BoxLunch

Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Mario Baby Onesie x BoxLunch
Image: BoxLunch

Find in stores or online.

Studio Ghibli Spirited Away No Face Pillow x BoxLunch

Studio Ghibli Spirited Away No Face Pillow x BoxLunch
Image: BoxLunch

Find in stores or online.

Squishmallows Hello Kitty Frankenstein x BoxLunch

Squishmallows Hello Kitty Frankenstein x BoxLunch
Image: Squishmallows

Find in stores or online.

Star Wars Ahsoka Tano Hair Clip Snips x BoxLunch

Star Wars Ahsoka Tano Hair Clip Snips x BoxLunch
Image: BoxLunch

Find in stores or online.

Disney Mickey Mouse Halloween Cardigan x BoxLunch

Disney Mickey Mouse Halloween Icons Cardigan BoxLunch
Image: BoxLunch

This one is hard to find, but check stores and online for restocks.

Disney Villains x BoxLunch

Disney Villains x BoxLunch
Image: BoxLunch

Find in stores or online.

Disney X RockLove Snow White Evil Queen Necklace

Disney X RockLove DISNEY SNOW WHITE Evil Queen Iconic Villains Necklace
Image: RockLove

Find online.

Disney X RockLove Yzma “Kuzco’s Poison” Necklace

Disney X RockLove Yzma Kuzcos Poison Necklace
Image: RockLove

Find online.

Stranger Things Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream x Walmart

Stranger Things Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream x Walmart
Image: Walmart

Find USS Butterscotch and more flavors at Walmart or online.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Dress x Hot Topic

The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Dress x Hot Topic
Image: Hot Topic

Find in stores or online.

Hello Kitty and Friends Halloween Shortalls x Hot Topic

Hello Kitty And Friends Halloween Shortalls x Hot Topic
Image: Hot Topic

Find in stores or online.

Super Mario Luigi Costume Kit x Hot Topic

Super Mario Luigi Costume Kit x Hot Topic
Image: Hot Topic

Find in stores or online.

Coraline x Hot Topic

Coraline x Hot Topic
Image: Hot Topic

Find in stores or online.

Coraline x Hot Topic

Coraline x Hot Topic
Image: Hot Topic

Find in stores or online.

Coraline x Hot Topic

Coraline x Hot Topic
Image: Hot Topic

Find in stores or online.

Hello Kitty and Friends Halloween Costumes x Hot Topic

Hello Kitty And Friends Halloween Costumes x Hot Topic
Image: Hot Topic

Find in stores or online.

Minnie Mouse Witch Accessories x Hot Topic

Minnie Mouse Witch Accessories x Hot Topic
Image: Hot Topic

Find in stores or online.

Minecraft x The Noble Collection

Minecraft x The Noble Collection
Image: The Noble Collection

Find online.

Minecraft x The Noble Collection

Minecraft x The Noble Collection
Image: The Noble Collection

Find online.

The Skeleton Dance x ShopDisney

The Skeleton Dance x ShopDisney
Image: ShopDisney

Find at Disney Parks or online.

Monsters Inc. Sully Pet Costume x ShopDisney

Monsters Inc. Sully Pet Costume x ShopDisney
Image: ShopDisney

Find at Disney Parks or online.

Loki cape and crown x ShopDisney

Loki cape and crown x Shop Disney
Image: ShopDisney

Find at Disney Parks or online.

Doctor Strange cloak x ShopDisney

Doctor Strange cape x ShopDisney
Image: ShopDisney

Find at Disney Parks or online.

The Haunted Mansion Madame Leota Costume kit x ShopDisney

The Haunted Mansion Madame Leota Costume kit x ShopDisney
Image: ShopDisney

Find at Disney Parks or online.

The Haunted Mansion cake stand x ShopDisney

The Haunted Mansion cake stand x ShopDisney
Image: ShopDisney

Find at Disney Parks or online.

Indiana Jones jacket x ShopDisney

Indiana Jones jacket x ShopDisney
Image: ShopDisney

Find at Disney Parks or online.

Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters costume kit x ShopDisney

Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters costume kit x ShopDisney
Image: ShopDisney

Find at Disney Parks or online.

Peanuts Charlie Brown Ghost Sheet x Super7 Boodega

Peanuts Charlie Brown Ghost Sheet x Super7 Boodega
Image: Super7 Boodega

Find online.

Peanuts Snoopy Mummy x Super7 Boodega

Peanuts Snoopy Mummy x Super7 Boodega
Image: Super7 Boodega

Find online.

Peanuts Lucy in Witch Mask x Super7 Boodega

Peanuts Lucy In Witch Mask x Super7 Boodega
Image: Super7 Boodega

Find online.

Universal Monsters x Super7 Boodega

Universal Monsters x Super7 Boodega
Image: Super7 Boodega

Find online.

Universal Monsters x Super7 Boodega

Universal Monsters x Super7 Boodega
Image: Super7 Boodega

Find online.

Universal Monsters x Super7 Boodega

Universal Monsters x Super7 Boodega
Image: Super7 Boodega

Find online.

Universal Monsters x Super7 Boodega

Universal Monsters x Super7 Boodega
Image: Super7 Boodega

Find online.

The Exorcist x Super7 Boodega

The Exorcist x Super7 Boodega
Image: Super7 Boodega

Find online.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers x Super7 Boodega

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers x Super7 Boodega
Image: Super7 Boodega

Find online.

Godzilla masks x Super7 Boodega

Godzilla masks x Super7 Boodega
Image: Super7 Boodega

Find online.

Transformers x Super7 Boodega

Transformers x Super7 Boodega
Image: Super7 Boodega

Find online.

This article, which includes film/tv characters from major studios, was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered here wouldn’t exist.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

