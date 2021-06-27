Master Chief in Halo Image : Microsoft Studios

Halo s howrunner Steven Kane stepped down after the show’s first season for Paramount Plus.



Advertisement

In an exclusive report by Variety, it’s been announced that Kane has decided to leave the heavily anticipated series once post-production is complete. He’s been filming on location in Budapest for the show, but COVID-19 delayed some of the shooting. The showrunner has been away from home for almost 2 years, so his wish to return for “personal reasons” are understandable. Kane’s departure isn’t the first for the show’s creative team, as his co-showrunner Kyle Killen left the series before production began in Budapest.



Previously intended for Showtime, Halo will be a live-action adaptation of the internationally famous xb ox game. With millions of fans worldwide, Paramount Plus has mad a great addition to the relatively new streaming platform, which was announced in March 2021. It was reported that sales for the multi-installment franchise had reached over 85 million copies globally, grossing billions of dollars in revenue.



The show stars Pablo Schraiber (American Gods) as the game legend Master Chief Petty Officer John-117: a super soldier created as part of the Spartan–II program, Jen Taylor, who voices the ingame AI, Cortana (John-117’s companion) as her live-action counterpart, and Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, the creator of the Spartan soldiers. Rounding out the main cast will be Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, Kate Kennedy, Danny Sapani, Olive Gray, and Charlie Murphy.

Halo produced by Showtime in collaboration with the game’s original developers 343 Industries and Amblin Television, and Executive Produced by Steven Speilberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

