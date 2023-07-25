Hasbro launched its “Haslab” crowdfunding campaign platform in early 2018 with a Star Wars project—a 3.75" scaled replica of Jabba’s S ail B arge. But since then, despite several attempts, only one other Star Wars project beyond it successfully made it through the campaign process. At least now... there is another

Just this past Friday at San Diego Comic-Con, Hasbro launched the latest Haslab campaign, a $500 replica of the Ghost, Hera Syndulla’s starship from Star Wars Rebels and the upcoming Ahsoka series. Like the S ail B arge, it’s scaled for the companies’ 3.75" Star Wars action figures; as of writing, the project has now successfully hit the 8,000 pledges needed to enter production.

The Haslab Ghost campaign isn’t actually over yet, however—it’s still running until September 7, with lofty backer stretch goals to unlock accompanying figures of Rebels characters Ezra (at 11,000), Kanan (14,000), and Zeb (17,000). But it makes an awkward history at Haslab as only the third Star Wars project of five since the Sail Barge to actual hit its initial funding goal. The Haslab platform has expanded to include many of Hasbro’s toylines, from G.I. Joe to Ghostbusters, to massive Marvel figures like epic-scaled Galactus and Sentinel campaigns—a good chunk of which were successful and entered production.

Star Wars, however, has had a rockier time. Attempts to fund campaigns for a 6"-scale Rancor playset for the Star Wars Black Series line and a replica Inquisitor lightsaber based on Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Reva both failed to hit the necessary backers to enter production. Prior to the Ghost, the only other Star Wars Haslab to successfully hit funding goals since that initial Sail Barge was a similar project: a 3.75" scaled replica of The Mandalorian’s former ship, the Razor Crest. The fact that the Ghost made it—being a massive ship with a massive price tag, and only guaranteed to come with a singular figure (Hera ) as of writing—while past Star Wars projects floundered is a dubious note in the galaxy far, far away’s toy history, to say the least. Or at least an indicator that Star Wars fans really love a big vehicle to play with. Probably that.

But now, there’s still time for more people to back the project and see if Hera will be a little less lonely by the time the Haslab Ghost campaign wraps up on September 7. In the meantime, check out our hands- on look at a prototype of the toy from its debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 !

