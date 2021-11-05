During its PulseCon fan event a few weeks ago, Hasbro debuted the latest Star Wars entry to its line of “Haslab” crowdfunded projects. So far, the line’s given us Jabba’s Sail Barge, The Mandalorian’s Razor Crest, as well as wild projects like the massive Transformers Unicron and the upcoming Ghostbusters proton pack. Now, its return to the galaxy far, far away could give us quite the beast... and his lunch.



io9 has an exclusive look today at the first backer unlock for the Haslab Star Wars The Black Series Rancor. Scaled with Hasbro’s 6" Star Wars action figures, this mighty hunk of plastic stands 17.5 inches tall, and features 45 points of articulation, including in its jaw— all the better for opening it wide and eating your other action figures. Any Star Wars fan already considering backing the Rancor—which will set you back a hefty $350 should the project reach its goal of 9,000 backers—will likely have more than enough action figures to stuff into their newest toy’s maw. But io9 has your first official look at a helpful addition should the project reach its first tier of backer unlocks.

If the campaign receives 11,000 backers before coming to an end early next month, every purchase will also come with a Gamorrean Guard action figure. While this isn’t the first time one of Jabba’s finest has been rendered in the 6" Black Series line, this figure will come in exclusive, retro-inspired packaging replicating the original Kenner “Power of the Force” action figures of the ‘80s—including one of the line’s classic silver collectors coins, to boot!



That said, you’re probably going to want to crack that packaging open as delicately as possible because the fun here is getting this poor guard to become Rancor chow. The Gamorrean will be able to put up a fight, should you wish, as he comes with several weapons, including two axes and a large staff. Alas, maybe he should’ve thought about picking up a bone, or the skull of an Expanded Universe character, to up his odds of survival. Make sure to click through to the end here for the best shot.

You can head on over to Hasbro’s official page for the campaign to back the Black Series Rancor before the December 6 deadline—as of writing, the campaign has around half of the required backers .

