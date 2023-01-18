In a stylishly sci-fi version of what otherwise looks like mid-century America, a salesman pitches his product—lunar time shares—to wide-eyed customers, assuring them they’ll soon be exclaiming “I love living on the moon!” But as this trailer for Billy Crudup’s new Apple TV+’s series Hello Tomorrow! suggests, all is not as spiffy as it seems on the surface.

Hello Tomorrow! — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

The vintage production design looks like reason enough to watch this one, but what could the big secret be? The timeshares are actually a scam? Aliens are, in fact, real? Maybe both? Here’s the official synopsis: “Set in a retro-future world, Hello Tomorrow! centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.”

Besides Crudup, who’s also among the show’s executive producers, the cast features Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams, Hank Azaria, Matthew Maher, and Jacki Weaver. Each episode runs 30 minutes; you can catch the first three on February 17, with the remainder of the 10-episode season dropping each Friday through April 7 on Apple TV+.

