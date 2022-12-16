Commander Farsight

One of the Tau Empire’s most prolific warriors—and a controversial renegade who rules his own enclave of the mecha-piloting, caste-driven Tau society that roams the galaxy enforcing death or the embrace of its “Greater Good” philosophy on other races—Farsight is a mean, giant-robot-piloting master strategist, and it’d be interesting to have Cavill flex his chops in a distinctly alien role.



Farsight is actually a lithe, blue-skinned alien guy inside the mecha, for what it’s worthy. I just thought it was funny to put Cavill’s head on the robot.