Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the coolest toys and merchandise around. This week, The Batman descends on Hot Toys for some gloriously expensive collectibles, Miles Morales swings in for a peculiar Lego build, and get ready to ThunderC ats Ho with your very own sword of omens. Check it out!



Advertisement

Hot Toys The Batman Batman Deluxe Version Sixth-Scale Figure

He’s vengeance, but also like all good superhero movie stars, he’s now also a Hot Toy. The lifelike 1:6 scale figure company’s take on The Batman’s version of Bruce Wayne comes with all sorts of gadgets and gizmos, including a grappling hook, a batarang, and an articulated cape, as well as assorted props to pose with, like clues from the Riddler. He also has an unmasked head for maximum Robert Pattinson glower, and the masked head itself has three swappable mouth plates to give Bruce an array of scowls. If that’s not enough, a deluxe version will come with the wingsuit Bruce uses to take flight in Gotham during the movie, and if you have even more cash to blow, there’s a 1:6 light- up Bat Signal available either separately or in a bundle with the figure that only a Wayne could afford.

If that wasn’t enough, the company is also teasing plans to do sixth-scale versions of both of Bruce’s rides, the Batcycle and the stunning, souped- up version of the Batmobile. The bike is due around roughly the same time as the figure is—some time in the middle of 2023—but there’s no date (or, thank god, a price tag) for the Batmobile just yet. [Hot Toys]

Advertisement

Lego Brick Sketches Iron Man and Miles Morales

Lego’s rollout of Chris McVeigh’s Brick Sketches have been mostly sporadic and random, but they’re always worth the wait, especially now that they include characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It comes as no surprise that Iron Man is the first to get the Brick Sketches treatment with a 200-piece, $17 set, but the $17, 214-piece Miles Morales Spider-Man is a delightful surprise, featuring the clever use of Lego pieces to create a three-dimensional look to the red hoodie over his head.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Denuo Novo Star Wars First Order Stormtrooper Armor Standard Kit

Have you ever watched a Star Wars Stormtrooper cosplayer walk by and wonder what it would cost to outright buy a set of armor because you lack the skills needed to build your own? The answer, according to Denuo Novo, is roughly $700, assuming you want to look like a First Order Stormtrooper, and not like the classic Empire get- up. We say roughly $700 because while that gets you all of the white armor pieces, the black neoprene neck seal that sits between the helmet and torso is an extra $65, while the boots and gloves you’ll need to provide yourself. Still, if you don’t know the first thing about sculpting and vacuum forming, this isn’t necessarily an obscene way to get yourself a solid looking costume based on actual screen-used props.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Factory Entertainment Thundercats The Sword o f Omens Limited Edition Prop Replica

Some of the best entertainment the ‘80s had to offer was based around fantastical swords, from He-Man’s Power Sword, to Voltron’s Blazing Sword, to even the lightsabers in the Star Wars sequels. Swords were always coolest when they turned characters into hulking heroes, like the Sword of Omens that Lion-O wielded in the animated series ThunderCats. Despite the fact that we’re never getting a live-action movie version of the show, Factory Entertainment now has an IRL version of the Sword of Omens available for pre-order for $550, with shipping expected in the f all. Its 41-inch stainless steel blade comes with a polished mirror finish, acrylic insert detailing in the metal hilt, an imitation gemstone in the pommel, and a display stand based on the ThunderCats’ logo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

VTech KidiGo NexTag

On the one hand, it’s a little bit depressing that today’s kids can’t go outside and enjoy a simple game of tag without an extra electronic element tacked on to make it more engaging. But on the other hand, VTech’s new KigiGo NexTag game does sound kind of cool. Available this f all in a four-pack for $45 (up to eight can be used at the same) the KidiGo NexTag not only makes it easy to see which player is “ it” through the use of LED lights, the arm-worn accessories actually facilitate over 20 different takes on tag with alternate games like Capture the Flag, Secret Mission Tag, and even Zombie Tag. Each unit uses simple voice commands to explain how each game is played so there’s no reading or apps involved, and they can keep track of other players wirelessly up to a range of 50 yards.

Advertisement

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.