Above, a covid-19 vaccine candidate produced by Chinese company Sinovac Biotech being used in a clinical trial at the Sao Lucas Hospital, in Porto Alegre, Brazil on August 08, 2020. Photo : Silvio Avila/AFP ( Getty Images )

The past few weeks have brought a flurry of news about covid-19 vaccines, and it’s enough to make anyone feel both optimistic and confused.

On Monday, the UK became the first western nation to approve the emergency use of a vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, with doses expected to be doled out next week. On December 10, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will hold an advisory committee meeting on the same vaccine. A week after that, outside experts brought together by the FDA will also review another vaccine candidate, this one developed by Moderna. Should these meetings go as expected, it’s almost certain that the FDA will issue emergency use authorizations of both the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines soon after and that the first doses will begin reaching the public this month.

In light of all this, we want to know: How are you feeling about the vaccines?

Both inoculations, for instance, appear to be highly effective (over 90%) at preventing symptoms of covid-19 in th ose vaccinated. And trials so far haven’t found any serious side effects linked to their use, though, like many vaccines, they may leave you feeling a bit crapp y for a day. Has that made anyone feel more comfortable about taking a theoretical vaccine that t hey did earlier in the year? Has anything else recently made you feel more or less confident in taking a vaccine when it’s available? Are you in one of the high-risk populations, such as front-line health care workers, that are expected to receive the first doses this year and early next? Do you have family members trying to convince you that a vaccine will contain the mark of the beast?

Over the next week or two, I’m going to be reaching out to many scientists for their perspectives on the upcoming covid-19 vaccines. So I’m also curious about what questions you might have that I can pass on—your worries, confusions, and simple curiosities. What about your close loved ones? Are there any concerns they’re bringing up that you’d like to have a better grasp on?

Let’s chat.