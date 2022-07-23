The television remake of Interview With The Vampire by the late Anne Rice has a trailer and a release date. Taking a pretty clear departure from the source material, and doing its best to stand out from the atmospheric 1994 film starring Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and Kirsten Dunst, the new show looks like a sexy supernatural thriller rather than a horror/drama.



SDCC Trailer: Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire | New Series October 2

The show will at least partially take place in 1910 New Orleans, following businessman Louis (Jacob Anderson) as he’s stalked, and then seduced, by the vampire Lestat (Sam Reid). As Louis continues down the road to perdition, led by Lestat and his own desires, the trailer shows a whole lot of bodies piling up in the wake of his struggles with vampirism. The trailer ends with David (Eric Bogosian) pressing record as he begins the titular interview.

Interview With The Vampire stars Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones), Sam Reid (The Newsreader), Bailey Bass (Avatar: The Way of the Water) and Eric Bogosian (Succession).

Interview With The Vampire premieres October 2nd on AMC and AMC+.

