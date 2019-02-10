A good rule of thumb if you’re going to threaten to publish nude photos of the richest man on the planet unless he says you’re not working with the Saudi government is: Probably don’t do that! And if for some reason you are reckless enough to do that, you probably shouldn’t do so in writing!
Yet this is exactly what allegedly happened in the last week’s most reality-distorting news item: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos posted copies of a purported email exchange between him and the National Enquirer in which the latter threatened to publish a series of Bezos’ nude selfies unless he publicly retracted his “false, vicious, speculative, and unsubstantiated” statements that its reporting was “instigated, dictated or influenced in any manner by external forces, political or otherwise.” Not smart!