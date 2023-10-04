Updates From Joker: Folie à Deux and More

Scott Derrickson talks about what could’ve been for his Labyrinth sequel. James Gunn is back working on Peacemaker season 2. Get a new look at the anime adaptation of Pluto. Plus, the Easter Bunny comes to The Santa Clauses, and more footage from Chucky’s return. Spoilers, away!



Labyrinth 2

During a recent interview with Comic Book, Scott Derrickson admitted he “had a great film in mind,” but “never got [his] script” for a second Labyrinth movie “to a place where the studio wanted to make it.”

I don’t know what’s happening with that. We never got the script all the way to a place where the studio wanted to make it, but I was very proud of the work that we did on it. And it’s a hard, hard project to turn into something commercially viable, because it’s so imaginative and surreal that there’s no way that it can be done cheaply. And at the same time, it’s so daring and different that it is a tough movie for a studio to feel competent that it has enough commercial value to earn a profit. So I think that it’s a tough nut to crack, but all I can tell you is I’m very proud of the work that we did on it. We certainly had a great film in mind. Because the project is still in development, I probably shouldn’t say what the plans are regarding the Goblin King. Because I think we had a really cool idea, but I don’t want to blow that in case the movie does get made.

Untitled Hayao Miyazaki Film

In conversation with the French publication Liberation (via Comic Book), Studio Ghibli’s Toshio Suzuki confirmed Hayao Miyazaki is already developing his next movie.

He’s thinking about this next project every day, and I can’t stop him — in fact, I’ve given up. I no longer try to dissuade him, even if he were to make a failed film. In life, it’s only the work that delights him. We were talking again just now, and he said something incredible to me. ‘By the way, what was my last film about? I can’t remember.’ And then he started talking about a new project, so I’m not stopping him. As long as he’s working, I won’t be able to retire. He’s 82, and I think he’ll go on until he’s 90. I’m going with him.

Joker: Folie à Deux



Todd Phillips shared a colorful photo of Joaquin Phoenix on the set of Joker: Folie à Deux to his Instagram page.

Thanksgiving

Bloody-Disgusting also has a new poster for Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving, still on track for a theatrical release this November 17.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Blumhouse has additionally released a quartet of fifteen-second long TV spots for its Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

Dear David

A rocking chair moves of its own accord in a clip from Dear David, available On Demand this October 13.

Dear David (2023) Exclusive Clip: “Child in a Rocking Chair”

It’s a Wonderful Knife

Elsewhere, William B. Davis (the immortal Cigarette Smoking Man of The X-Files) receives an unexpected visitor in a clip from It’s a Wonderful Knife.

It’s a Wonderful Knife (2023) Exclusive Sneak Peek - Toronto After Dark Film Festival

Peacemaker

In response to a fan on Instagram (via Comic Book), James Gunn confirmed he’s now writing the second season of Peacemaker.

Loki

Speaking with Variety, Loki producer Kevin Wright revealed the show’s second season is “the first Marvel series to never have any additional photography.””



This is the first Marvel series to never have any additional photography. The story that is on-screen is the story we set out to make. We went out there with a very specific idea of what we wanted this to be, and we found a way to tell it in that production period. It’s very much what’s on screen on Disney+.

Quantum Leap

Ben “investigates unexplained extraterrestrial activity” in the synopsis for “Closure Encounters,” the third episode of Quantum Leap’s second season.

Now a government agent, Ben investigates unexplained extraterrestrial activity; after a mysterious incident in New Mexico, two young girls’ lives are on the line; Ben meets Hannah Carson, who may be more than she appears.

The Santa Clauses

Comic Book has our first look at Tracy Morgan’s Easter Bunny in the second season of The Santa Clauses.

Chucky

Chucky terrorizes the president’s son in a clip from his third season premiere airing tonight on Syfy.

SNEAK PEEK: “We’re All Going to Die” | Chucky (S3 E1) | SYFY & USA Network

SurrealEstate

Meanwhile, Phil persuades Luke to return to the haunted real estate business in a clip from tonight’s season premiere of SurrealEstate.

SNEAK PEEK: “Are You Coming Back or What?” | SurrealEstate (S2 E1) | SYFY

Pluto

Finally, Netflix has released a trailer for Pluto, a “reimagining” of Osamu Tezuka’s Astro Boy premiering this October 26.

PLUTO | Official Trailer | Netflix

