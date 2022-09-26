So me odd storms on Jupiter discovered back in 2017 by a NASA spacecraft are particularly intriguing to scientists . New research attempted to figure out how the nine cyclones spinning at Jupiter’s north pole remain so organized.



Jupiter’s iconic Great Red Spot is actually a mass of swirling storm clouds called an anticyclone, and it’ s only one of many storms on the gas giant . At Jupiter’s north pole, there is a family of nine cyclones—one large storm surrounded by eight smaller ones—that was first noticed in 2017 by NASA’s Juno spacecraft, which orbits the planet. A study published in Nature Astronomy examined why this configuration has stayed stable for the last few years, if not long before its discovery.

“Since 2017 the Juno spacecraft has observed a cyclone at the north pole of Jupiter surrounded by eight smaller cyclones arranged in a polygonal pattern,” the study authors write . “It is not clear why this configuration is so stable or how it is maintained.”

Advertisement

Jupiter’s south pole features a similar configuration, except with five storms forming a pentagon, as opposed to the eight at the north pole that form an octagon. The researchers refer to the geometric north and south pole storm systems as “polygons ” and write : “The polygons and the individual vortices that comprise them have been stable for the 4 years since Juno discovered them. The polygonal patterns rotate slowly, or not at all.”

The researchers used a series of images from Juno’s Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper, or JIRAM, to study the behavior of these storms. T hey found that an “anticyclonic ring” surrounds the central storm, spinning in the opposite direction as the main cyclone . This ring, the researchers argue, could serve to stabilize the system.

The storms on Jupiter are a striking example of the intense meteorology that can occur on other planets. On Saturn, another gas giant planet, a massive hexagonal jet stream covers the north pole. It’s even been known to change color.