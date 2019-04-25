It doesn’t take long for accessories to pop up for a new gaming device, but Sweat Proof Gaming might have come up with the first accessory for an accessory? For $14 it’s released a head strap upgrade for Labo VR Kit that installs (and easily removes) without any modifications needed.



We’ve been pleasantly surprised with the Labo VR Kit experience after spending the past few weeks playing simple but addictive virtual reality mini-games. If you’ve already got a Switch, the kit is a relatively cheap $40 upgrade that lets you try out an excellent collection of bite-size VR adventures, but it’s a barebones experience, and we still lament having to hold cardboard VR goggles to our face the entire time. The Switch might be portable, but it’s not exactly lightweight.

If you’re handy with crafting, making your own head strap is easy enough, but Sweat Proof Gaming’s strap looks even easier. It’s compatible with all of the Labo VR Kit Toy-Con accessories and even works with the Joy-Cons still attached to either side of the Switch, which is how Nintendo wants you to play the upcoming VR updates for Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. (Both of which are supposed to be released today.) Although, this strap might facilitate the use of a controller instead.

Rumors are still swirling about updated versions of the Switch arriving sometime this year, but Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa recently confirmed that new hardware wouldn’t be making an appearance at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in June. If you’ve been looking to breath new life back into your Switch, Labo VR Kit is now an even more enticing upgrade that will tide you over until Nintendo’s got more to reveal.