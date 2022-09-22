Knock at the Cabin is not, in fact a comedy. It’s not even a satire (at least, I don’t think it is...). I’ll admit I was fooled by both the initial cast announcement, the jaunty opening soundtrack, and the kind of absurd mishmash title, complete with ‘broken’ font, that might all point to some kind of tongue-in-cheek reversal of the cabin in the woods slasher genre, but... no. Check out the trailer below.



Knock at the Cabin - Official Trailer

The film is M. Night Shyamalan ’s newest horror flick, starring Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, and Rupert Grint, as well as Nikki Amuka-Bird. Four strangers find a family in a cabin and forcibly enter, taking them all hostage, pending a decision that could result in an apocalypse. It’s the kind of trippy mind-breaker Shyamalan likes to sink his teeth into, emphasizing over the top declarations that will suddenly (if not subtly) be pronounced a convenient lie by the end of the film. I, an absolute fool who found Old delightfully fun to watch regardless of its pitfalls, will absolutely love Knock at the Cabin.

Nevertheless, Knock at the Door is based on The Cabin at the End of the World, by Paul Tremblay, so Shyamalan has some solid starting points to lay the groundwork for his twisty thrillers. He is the writer, director, and one of the producers so regardless of how this film turns out, it seems almost guaranteed that it will be exactly the kind of movie that Shyamalan wants it to be.

