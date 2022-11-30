If there’s a genre that won’t die, it’s survivors doing their best (and sometimes their worst) amid a zombie apocalypse. Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us PlayStation games offer a particularly compelling take on the story—which is why the series is soon making the jump to HBO Max. Today, we’ve got close-up looks at the main characters thanks to a series of new posters.

The adaptation, which arrives January 15, stars The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal as Joel, a man out for redemption in a world riddled with “clickers,” t he series’ term for humans who have mutated into monsters thanks to the worldwide Cordyceps Brain Infection outbreak . He’s tasked with protecting a young girl named Ellie, played by fellow Game of Thrones alum Bella Ramsey. Is that a bit similar to his role on The Mandalorian? Maybe, but d on’t hate— let Pedro Pascal play daddy in every genre and franchise he wants.

The duo are joined by an ensemble, who are totally going to be okay, right?