If there’s a genre that won’t die, it’s survivors doing their best (and sometimes their worst) amid a zombie apocalypse. Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us PlayStation games offer a particularly compelling take on the story—which is why the series is soon making the jump to HBO Max. Today, we’ve got close-up looks at the main characters thanks to a series of new posters.
The adaptation, which arrives January 15, stars The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal as Joel, a man out for redemption in a world riddled with “clickers,” the series’ term for humans who have mutated into monsters thanks to the worldwide Cordyceps Brain Infection outbreak. He’s tasked with protecting a young girl named Ellie, played by fellow Game of Thrones alum Bella Ramsey. Is that a bit similar to his role on The Mandalorian? Maybe, but don’t hate—let Pedro Pascal play daddy in every genre and franchise he wants.
The duo are joined by an ensemble, who are totally going to be okay, right?