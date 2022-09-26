Finally, a better look at Pedro Pascal as Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us series. The Mandalorian star shows his face as a post apocalypse survivor out for redemption in a world riddled with clickers, humans who have mutated into zombies from the Cordyceps Brain Infection that hit the world. Here Pascal plays the lead of the successful Playstation video game franchise, and ( once again) is tasked with a mission to get a kid through the wild frontier of the zombie apocalypse. Game of Thrones standout Bella Ramsey also stars as Ellie, who finds herself under Joel’s care to get through quite possibly the grimmest timeline.

Watch the trailer below!

The Last of Us | Official Teaser | HBO Max

Clearly, we’re not done with a zombie era on television and Pascal adopting another child with his set of skills is enough to have us follow him into the hordes of clickers. Better yet, c an I go through the world protected by Pedro Pascal? I can be baby.

Advertisement

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]

Read more from io9:

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

