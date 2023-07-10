This Week's Toy News Boldly Goes and Menaces the Skies

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the latest toy news! This week Lego goes back to the Koopa Kingdom for new Super Mario sets, Star Trek’s Spot the Cat gets the 1:6 scale Data accessory he deserves, and the Suicide Squad goes... Little People. Check it out!

Lego Super Mario Larry’s and Morton’s Airships Expansion Set

It’s been a good few years for Nintendo with the success of the Switch and games like Animal Crossing and The Legend of Zelda, the massive box office haul of the The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and an ever-growing collection of Mario-themed Lego sets which now include two additional members of Bowser’s family. The 1,062-piece Larry’s and Morton’s Airships Expansion Set features buildable versions of the two Koopalings, as well as a Goomba wearing a pirate hat, who’ve taken flight in mini airships. The vehicles are compatible with the Lego Super Mario Luigi, Peach, and Mario interactive figures (which aren’t included) and the set is available for pre-orde r now through Lego’s online store for $80, with shipping expected on August 1.

EXO-6 Star Trek: The Next Generation Lt. Commander Data Sixth-Scale Figure

EXO-6's Star Trek: The Next Generation sixth-scale figures have so far been hit or miss when it comes to the accuracy of their face sculpts, but its new 12-inch Lt. Commander Data figure is a very good likeness of Brent Spiner. Everything else appears to be spot on, however, including a fabric recreation of Data’s Starfleet uniform, accessories including a phaser, tricorder, and communicator badge, and alternate swappable hands pre-posed for holding those accessories. The figure also features 30 points of articulation for posing, and is available for pre-order until July 26 for $190, with delivery expected later this year.

NECA Dinosaurs Ultimate Baby Sinclair and Earl Sinclair

The early ‘90s brought another wave of dinosaur fandom, but a few years before Spielberg’s Jurassic Park stomped all over the box office, ABC debuted a dinosaur-focused sitcom as part of its Friday night TGIF lineup, brought to life using elaborate costumes from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. The show was an instant hit thanks to an obnoxious baby character and its “not the momma!” catch phrase, which, thankfully, NECA hasn’t recreated with its new Dinosaurs seven-inch figure line. Available starting in October for $40, the line is launching with two figures: the aforementioned Baby Sinclair, and his dad, Earl Sinclair, who both come with a bunch of accessories including an alternate head and swappable hands.

Hasbro Transformers Legacy Evolution Blitzwing

The first generation of Transformers toys featured simplistic transformations, but over time, their complexity and designs improved to the point where eventually the triple-changers were introduced, offering two different vehicle models. One of the standout figures of that line was Blitzwing, who has been revived under the Transformers Legacy Evolution branding but still retains his iconic tan and purple paint job. The figure transforms from robot to jet mode in 32 steps, while transforming it from robot to tank mode is a little more complex with 41 steps. The figure includes weapon accessories, including a removable missile launcher for the tank that becomes an afterburner for the jet. Blitzwing is available for purchase now through the Hasbro Pulse online store for $55 or on Amazon.

JAKKS Pacific The Super Mario B ros. Movie Bowser’s Island Castle and Donkey Kong Stadium Playsets

It seems like rolling the dice and prepping a second wave of toys for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is going to pay off for JAKKS Pacific, given the animated film is still raking it in at the box office. The $30 Bowser’s Island Castle playset recreates the Koopa King’s floating island HQ and in addition to an ”exclusive 1.25” Bowser figure” and rolling wheels on the bottom, the playset includes Bowser’s throne, hidden hanging jail cages, and a secret escape route accessible through a trap door. The $20 Donkey Kong Stadium playset opens to reveal the big showdown between DK and Mario (sold separately) and includes an “exclusive 1.25” Donkey Kong figure” plus question blocks, moving beams, barrels, and a hanging tire.

Fisher Price DC Comics Little People Collector Suicide Squad Four-Pack

We’re not entirely sure where Mattel plans to draw the line when it comes to which characters will be allowed in its Fisher Price Little People Collector line whose adorable figures were originally designed for younger children. We’ve seen everyone from the Golden Girls to the cast of Ted Lasso turned into Little People figures, but the latest four-pack features members of DC’s Suicide Squad including Harley Quinn wielding a mallet, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and Killer Croc. The set is available for pre-order from BigBadToyStore for $25, with delivery expected in August.

Lego Art Modern Art

Lego may have finally created an Art set that will appeal to everyone because unlike most of the releases in the line so far, the Modern Art set allows builders to create their own masterpieces while loosely guided by a manual that includes build instructions for colorful shaped elements including “rectangles, triangles, and circles.” The 805-piece set features a very retro ‘90s-era color palette, and for those who can’t possibly imagine buying a Lego set and not following the build instructions to a tee, Modern Art appears to include four different designs that can be assembled from the smaller shapes. The set will be available starting on August 1 through Lego’s website for $50.