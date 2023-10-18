Beware the Season With Lord of Misrule's First Trailer

A small town in England celebrates the Harvest Festival every year, electing a Harvest Angel who helps throw out the evil spirit, Gallowgog. But when Rebecca Holland’s (Tuppence Middleton) daughter disappears after the festival, she finds herself in over her head, fighting against the townspeople and supernatural forces that hold sway over this village.

Lord of Misrule - Official Trailer | Directed by William Brent Bell

Directed by William Brent Bell (The Boy, Orphan: First Kill), Lord of Misrule looks to be an anti-populist treatise wrapped up in folkloric horror and rural terror. With outsiders trying to find out the truth about a small town, and locals like Jocelyn Abney (Ralph Ineson) protecting the secrets and rituals of the rural enclave, the film appears reminiscent of recent films in the folk-horror tradition like The Witch and Midsommar.

Lord of Misrule will be available in theaters and on digital December 8.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the movie being covered here wouldn’t exist.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.