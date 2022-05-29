This is why Star Wars fans love Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau. Two days after showing fans the first ever footage of The Mandalorian season 3, the pair decided to do more. Once again, they found themselves on stage at Star Wars Celebration, and though they could have just showed the same footage over again to a presumably new audience, they didn’t. They showed that, plus a bunch more.

The Mandalorian returns in February 2023 for its third season, and during Saturday’s “Mando+” panel at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, CA, the producers duo brought the goods. Besides the amazing Ahsoka reveals covered in another article, we learned that Rick Famuyiwa, a director since season one of The Mandalorian, is now an executive producer in season 3, and that Greef Karga himself, Carl Weathers, is very likely to return as director too. (This after Friday’s news that Bryce Dallas Howard will, too, be back to direct in season 3.)

When Filoni and Favreau showed the first footage on Thursday, it was clear that Bo Katan (Katee Sackhoff) was going to play a huge role this year. But in the new footage, we see many, many more Mandalorians, and maybe even Mandalore itself.

The footage immediately followed the previous footage (which, again, you can read about here). It began with a Mandalorian character that looked exactly like Paz Vizsla, large gun and all, though it couldn’t be because he’s dead. Then the Armorer holding a new Mandalorian helmet in similar light blue Paz Vizsla colors (fans speculated maybe this is for Grogu?). A shot of an upside down Grogu flying, as well as bunch of Mandalorians on a ship dropping down into a battle. In fact, there are a few shots of multiple Mandalorians teamed up for battles. We see the Armorer walking into a very light room and smashing some bad guys with her hammer. Grogu watching fireworks from inside a ship. At least three Babu Frik-looking creatures fixing something. (Yes, Babus Frik exist). A ship flies through some clouds and ends up on what looks like a demolished Star Destroyer. There’s a bone white colored protocol droid. Mando sleeping as he’s in hyperspace with Grogu in his lap. Tons and tons of dogfighting, including a shot of Mando and Grogu with (maybe) R5-D4 sitting in the back. Then finally, a very dark, dank, grey world that, at first, almost looks like someone cut a Death Star in half at its center. However, it’s not a Death Star. In tease, we think, these are the remnants of Mandalore.

From the new footage, as well as the first footage, there’s little doubt this is the biggest season yet in terms of scope and action. In terms of character, Favreau pointed out that now he feels Mando and Grogu have had a Star Wars evolution. They’ve each now sacrificed something to be with one another. In the case of Mando, it’s his Mandalorian identity since he took off his helmet; and in the case of Grogu, it’s Jedi Training and Yoda’s lightsaber. That’s going to play a big role moving ahead.

The Mandalorian season 3 debuts in February 2023.

