Season three of The Mandalorian, starring Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, has been in the works for a while, and after an incredible reveal at the end of season two and some cameo appearances in The Book of Boba Fett, we’re finally getting a few hi nt s at what to expect from the newest season of the Emmy award-winning Star Wars show.



Unfortunately, it wasn’t much—just that season three exists, it’ll premiere next February, and that Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan will be returning. This almost certainly means more Mandalore shenanigans, as last time we saw Bo-Katan she was decidedly unhappy that Din Dijarin had won her ancestral weapon, the Darksaber, that would have legitimized her claim as the ruler of the planet.

Thanks to The Book of Boba Fett, we know he and his surrogate son Grogu—aka Baby Yoda— are back together, and rocketing off into space onboard Mando’s retro N-1 Galactic-Era Naboo starfighter. We’ll presumably see how much Mando’s Darksaber skills have advanced, as well as what Force- skills Grogu might have picked up under his brief education with Luke Skywalker, and whether he’s got any control over that temper of his.

Advertisement

Currently, Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) has been cast in season three. During the Mandalorian portion of the Lucasfilm panel, Sackhoff confirmed that her character Bo-Katan would be making a return, teasing that she “may have some unfinished business.”

G/O Media may get a commission Save $70 Apple AirPods Max Experience Next-Level Sound

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you﻿ Buy for $479 at Amazon Advertisement

The Mandalorian’s third season will hit Disney+ in February 2023. Peep the new poster below, once again featuring our beloved Din and Grogu.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.