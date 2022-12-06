The Flash teases an all-out battle for its ninth and final season, while in the DC movie-verse the movie version of the speedster runs in a little earlier than planned. David Duchovny ponders X-Files’ future without Gillian Anderson. Plus, what’s coming on His Dark Materials. Spoilers, away!



Violent Night 2

During a recent interview with Collider, producer Kelly McCormick revealed Universal is “hoping to start” production on a sequel to Violent Night within “the next few weeks.”

We’re working on a lot of originals right now. We are also working on a Nobody 2. We’re hoping to start working on a Violent Night 2, if everything goes well the next few weeks. We have a tendency to just keep our heads down and focus on what’s in front of us, or near. So yeah, that’s kind of it. We’re in it. We still have two and a half months of work to do on this one.

Advertisement

Harley & Ivy

Margot Robbie also revealed to Comic Book she’s “been pushing” for a romance between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy in a future DCU project.

I have been pushing for that for years. I cannot tell you how hard I’ve been pushing for that. I want it too.

However, Robbie confessed she does not have a particular actress in mind for the role.

Honestly, when I pictured, I always picture like Poison Ivy in the comics. I don’t really actually picture an actress doing it, but I agree, that would be so good.

Advertisement

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Likewise, leaked Happy Meal toys for The Super Mario Bros. Movie reveal a new character that appears to be one of the Luma from Super Mario Galaxy, the celestial companions of Princess Rosalina.

Advertisement

The Flash

According to THR, The Flash will now reach theaters one week earlier than expected on June 16, 2023.

Advertisement

Amityville Christmas Vacation

The latest micro-budget Amityville project alludes to National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise when a man named Wally “wins a trip” to the titular haunted house. However, “his antics lead to a ghost falling in love with him.”

Amityville Christmas Vacation Trailer

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Comic Book reports actor Ryan Cowie has joined the cast of the Percy Jackson series as an unspecified character only credited as “chaperone.”

Advertisement

The X-Files



Comic Book also asked David Duchovny if he felt The X-Files had a future without the involvement of Gillian Anderson.

I don’t know. I’ve never really considered that. For me, it was always there’s no show unless it’s Chris and Gillian, so I don’t know. Again, I don’t want to have to think about that, because it’s not something that I necessarily need in my life, to go do that. I think at this point, I mean, there might be another iteration of the actual show without either of us. I’m not sure. Or there could be a cartoon. There are many ways to go about it. But personally, for me, the X-Files that I’m involved in consists of Chris Carter, myself, and Gillian, so I haven’t spent time trying to think about a different version of that, and I don’t know that I will.

Advertisement

The Flash (TV)

Spoiler TV has a press release for the ninth and final season of The Flash premiering Wednesday, February 8, 2023 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) on The CW.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the ninth season of The Flash picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team—Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor)—must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen’s heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits, in order to save Central City one last time.

Advertisement

Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty celebrate Christmas in two trailers for next week’s season finale, “Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation.”

[adult swim] - Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 10 Promo #1

[adult swim] - Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 10 Promo #2

Ghosts

Meanwhile, CBS has released an unprecedented three sneak peeks at this week’s episode of Ghosts.

Ghosts 2x08 Sneak Peek Clip 1 “The Liquor License”

Ghosts 2x08 Sneak Peek Clip 2 “The Liquor License”

Ghosts 2x08 Sneak Peek Clip 3 “The Liquor License”

His Dark Materials

Finally, HBO shared what they call an “In the Weeks Ahead” trailer for the final season of His Dark Materials.

His Dark Materials Season 3 “In The Weeks Ahead” Trailer (HD) Final Season

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.