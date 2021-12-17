The Russo Brothers brought Black Panther and Spider-Man to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, killed them along with half the galaxy, then brought them back in one of the most epic battles in cinematic history. Now, if you can imagine it, they’re going bigger, with a 10-part docuseries about the biggest rivalry in comic book history: Marvel and DC.

The documentary is called Slugfest and it premieres December 24 on t he Roku Channel. The Russos, directors of Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, are producing and no ne other than Kevin Smith is narrating. Here’s the trailer.

That trailer has it all, does it not? The whole history of comic books pretty much, at least once Marvel and DC came on board. But it looks like it’s going to get into all the biggest characters, biggest artists, biggest writers, merchandising, TV shows, rivalries, storylines, and eventually our modern era of superhero movies like Justice League and The Avengers. What The Last Dance was to the Chicago Bulls and The Beatles: Get Back was to the Fab Four, Slugfest looks like it’s for comic books.

Now, if you’re wondering what a documentary of this magnitude is doing on t he Roku Channel, there’s a story behind that. This project was originally being produced for Quibi, the short- lived “quick bites” platform that had an army of talent behind it thanks to the huge checks being written. W hen Quibi folded, Slugfest found itself without a home, and now it has one.

Directed by filmmakers Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce and inspired by the book Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-year Battle Between Marvel & DC by Reed Tucker, the doc debuts December 24.

