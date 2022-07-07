Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have signed on for Disney+ series Echo. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the two stars of Daredevil will be making their official ensemble debut on the Marvel Studios television series starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.



Most recently D’Onofrio’s Kingpin was revealed as the big bad on Hawkeye and whose betrayal of Maya’s trust over killing her uncle resulted in a shootout that we all knew he’d survive. As per other reports, he’ll be returning with an eye patch and running for m ayor. Matt Murdock on the other hand will be searching for one Jessica Jones as more of the old Marvel show crew gets wrangled into the MCU. Murdock was featured in a quick cameo as Peter Parker’s lawyer in Spider-Man: No Way Home. No word yet on any additional Defenders being brought back in but it’s honestly a matter of time right? Their shows have been added to the Disney+ platform with a mature audience rating, and the streamer just green lit its own new season of Daredevil.

Echo is set to center on Hawkeye stand out Maya Lopez as “her life in New York as a gang leader catches up with her as she returns to her hometown and reconnects with her Native American roots, ” according to a release from Marvel Studios. With Kingpin having survived, there’s definitely going to be a round two between former familial associates. Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie are on board as directors with Marion Dayre joining as head writer for the series.

The Marvel Studios show is set to debut in 2023 on Disney+.

