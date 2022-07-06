Katee Sackhoff returns to The Mandalorian for season three. Vecna will be extra-pissed when Stranger Things’ fifth season begins. Plus, a peek at The Boys season finale, James Gunn teases a Guardians of the Galaxy holiday album(?!), and so much more. Spoilers, ho!



Snow White

In a video posted to the Denver Fan Expo HQ, actor Martin Klebba revealed he’s been cast as Grumpy in Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White.

Advertisement

[The DisInsider]

Barbie

Deadline also has word Marisa Abela has joined the cast of Barbie in an undisclosed role.

G/O Media may get a commission UNDER $1 99¢ Prime Video Channels Prime content

Add Showtime, Starz, Paramount+, Discovery, and more to your Prime Video account for less than $1 each for the first two months of your subscription. Enroll for $0.99 at Amazon Advertisement

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2

In conversation with THR, Jason Reitman confirmed Ernie Hudson will have a larger role in the next Ghostbusters movie.

The character of Winston Zeddemore and Zeddemore Industries figures strongly into the future of Ghostbusters.

Advertisement

Final Destination 6

In a new interview with Dread Central, series creator Jeffrey Reddick teased the next Final Destination movie won’t “follow the formula” of the previous five.

I will say that it’s not just going to be another kind of ‘we set up a group of people, they cheat death, and then just death gets them.’ And there’s one wrinkle that we kind of added to every movie to kind of like change it up a little bit: this one is…a true Final Destination movie, but it doesn’t follow that kind of formula that we’ve kind of established. I’m really excited with the story that I can’t tell you about.

Advertisement

Nope

Jordan Peele finally confirmed what Nope is about in a new interview with Empire Magazine (via /Film).

Nope! [Laughs] No, no, I can answer this. If I can’t, I’m in the wrong place, am I not? I started off wanting to make a film that would put an audience in the immersive experience of being in the presence of a UFO. And I wanted to make a spectacle, something that would promote my favorite art form and my favorite way of watching that art form: the theatrical experience. As I started writing the script, I started to dig into the nature of spectacle, our addiction to spectacle, and the insidious nature of attention. So that’s what it’s about. And it’s about a brother and sister, and healing their relationship.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Universal has released a tie-in website for Jupiter’s Claim, the Old West-themed tourist trap much of the film is set.

The Woman King

Vanity Fair has photos of Viola Davis in The Woman King ahead of the full trailer releasing later today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Breach

Nick Cutter’s horror novel The Troop enjoys a low-budget film adaptation in the trailer for The Breach, a project produced by Slash from Guns ‘N Roses and directed by the founder of Rue Morgue magazine.

The Breach (2022) | Trailer | Allan Hawco | Emily Alatalo | Natalie Brown | Alex Lifeson

Echo

According to James Clement on the latest episode of the Weekly Planet podcast, both Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox are set to return for the Echo series at Disney+.

Yep, Daredevil is in it for three episodes, as in Charlie Cox. Kingpin, Vinnie D’Onofrio is in four. The Kingpin storyline is building up to him running for mayor of New York City. Apparently, he’s going to be wearing an eye patch because he was shot in the head in Hawkeye… Daredevil is also going to be rocking a red and black suit and is looking for Jessica Jones.

Advertisement

[The Direct]

Stranger Things

Jamie Campbell Bower confirmed to Coming Soon that Vecna is “pissed” following the events of Stranger Things’ fourth season.

He’s pissed [laughs]. If you thought he wasn’t pissed before he’s pissed now. Yeah, the vengeance. If it were me on a personal level, if I’m talking about if somebody did that to me, I’m coming for you.

Advertisement

Night Sky

Amazon has canceled Night Sky after one season.

[Deadline]

Empire Magazine has a few new photos of Tatiana Maslany and Jameela Jamil in She-Hulk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

James Gunn also confirmed the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will enjoy its own Awesome Mix soundtrack.

Advertisement

The Mandalorian

Katee Sackhoff is now filming reshoots on The Mandalorian’s third season.

Advertisement

The Winchesters

The Supernatural prequel series premieres Tuesday, October 11 on The CW.

[Bloody-Disgusting]

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Set photos of Camp Half-Blood from the upcoming Percy Jackson series at Disney+ have also surfaced.

Advertisement

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Captain Pike serves brunch in photos from “A Quality of Mercy,” this week’s episode of Strange New Worlds. Head over to Spoiler TV for more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Motherland: Fort Salem

The unit holds a seance in the trailer for “Happy Yule!,” next week’s episode of Motherland: Fort Salem.

Motherland: Fort Salem 3x04 Promo “Happy Yule!” (HD) Final Season

Tom Swift

Tom Swift and Barclay develop an antitoxin in the trailer for “...And the Book of Isaac.”

Tom Swift 1x07 Promo “… And The Book of Isaac” (HD) Nancy Drew spinoff

The Orville: New Horizons

Hulu has released an especially dramatic trailer for this week’s episode of The Orville.

The Orville New Horizons Sneak Peek Episode 6 Twice in a Lifetime Hulu

The Boys

Finally, The Boys’ third season draws to a close in the trailer for this week’s episode.

The Boys 3x08 Promo (Season Finale)

Banner art by Jim Cook



Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.