Photo : Samuel Corum / Stringer ( Getty Images )

The details on Rep. Matt Gaetz’s role in an alleged sex ring are getting more sickening by the day, and today, a day that ends with “Y”, is no exception: New documents unearthed by the Daily Beast show that Gaetz’s wingman, sentient barf bag Joel Greenberg, used Venmo as his app of choice when making payments to more than 150 young women, and, in at least one instance, a girl who was 17 years old at the time.

According to the Daily Beast, the trove of new documents reveals a pattern wherein Greenberg, the apparent ringleader of the cabal, would send dozens of Venmo payments to young women one right after another, usually with something gross like “School” in the memo field. In June 2017, Greenberg reportedly sent a payment for $300 for “Food” to a then-17-year-old girl; a year later, in 2018, Gaetz sent Greenberg a Venmo with a request to “Hit up ___,” using a nickname for the same teen, who by then had turned 18 .

The payments were usually for around $500, according to the Daily Beast, but were sometimes for sums that topped $1,000. In one previously unreported transaction reflected in the newly obtained documents, Gaetz sent Greenberg $300 on November 1, 2018, with the less-than-subtle “🏩” emoji in the memo field.

Greenberg — who, it cannot be overstated, once a llegedly b lew $90,000 in t axpayer m oney o n a crypto mining rig that summarily caught on fire and burned his office down — is currently being investigated by the Justice Department for a string of 33 offenses that include charges of sex trafficking, conspiracy to bribe a public official, and stalking. I t was recently reported that he has been fully cooperating with federal investigators for over a year now, which should have Gaetz — who is currently being investigated on separate charges related to paying women for sex , sleeping with a minor and transporting her across state lines — sweating through his clown makeup.