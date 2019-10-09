Screenshot: Fox News/YouTube

Fox News host Tucker Carlson says that Twitter has harmed America by spreading hatred and division in the U.S., something that he insists wasn’t common 10 years ago. Carlson also says that Twitter is making people rich while dividing America. Seriously.



“It’s hard to think of a company that’s hurt this country more than Twitter,” Carlson said with a straight face on his show last night. “Maybe there are some. I can’t think of one. If you look at the hate and the division and the cruelty that’s now common, it wasn’t common 10 years ago. Twitter’s a huge part of that.”

Carlson, one of TV’s most prominent white supremacists, went on to say that Twitter has made “a small number of people really rich,” adding that those people should “be ashamed of themselves.” Carlson makes millions per year spewing racist hatred on his show, not including the $12-15 million he reportedly earned from his last book.

Carlson made his astounding comments while talking with Republican Congressman Devin Nunes, who’s currently suing Twitter and several parody accounts that Nunes says defamed him. A judge recently ruled that Nunes, who’s from California, could sue in the state of Virginia, a state where he’s more likely to win a defamation case.

Carlson’s show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” has hemorrhaged advertisers over the past year in the wake of several racist and sexist things that the TV host has said. In December of 2018, Carlson said that allowing certain immigrants into the U.S. “makes our own country poorer and dirtier and more divided,” causing advertisers like IHOP, Ancestry.com, and Nerd Wallet to drop their sponsorships.

The show lost even more advertisers in March after a radio interview from 2006 was unearthed that featured Carlson defending statutory rape, calling a woman “cunty,” and saying that woman in general were “extremely primitive.” Carlson refused to apologize for the comments.

But those controversies may as well have been a decade ago, given the pace of our current news cycle and the way that things are deteriorating. And Carlson is still on the air, spreading hatred on a nightly basis as the country reels from one constitutional crisis after another.

On the other hand, Carlson may have a point. Donald Trump’s presidency would’ve been highly unlikely without the help of platforms like Twitter. But at the end of the day, Fox News got Trump elected. And Fox News is the reason that the Trump regime isn’t going anywhere.