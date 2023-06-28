Mortal Kombat 2 Might Bring Another Classic Fighter With It

It’s never too early to start learning about spooky Christmas horror movies. Margot Robbie discusses the chances of a Barbie sequel. Plus, behind the scenes footage from Venom 3, and what’s coming on this week’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Spoilers, away!



It Feeds

Deadline reports Ashley Greene and Shawn Ashmore are attached to star in It Feeds, “the first in a ten-picture genre slate from LA-based Productivity Media Inc. and Canadian outfit Black Fawn Films” said to concern “a young girl who insists that a malevolent entity is feeding on her.” Greene will star as “a clairvoyant therapist who must confront her own personal demons to save the girl before she is taken completely,” while Ashmore “takes on the role of the anguished father, desperately struggling to protect his daughter.”

Down Below

Deadline also has word Eric Roberts, Hutch Dano and Christopher Livingston will star in Down Below, a new Christmas-set horror movie centering on a “young sheriff and a criminal suspect who find their lives intertwined when both become haunted by a sinister force on Christmas Eve.” Roberts will star as “a highly intelligent police psychologist who’s having a tough time with his current patient, a cop who was recently suspended for an act of violence on a civilian.” Spyder Dobrofsky (Teardrop) is attached to direct.

Mortal Kombat 2

Though an actor has yet to be revealed, producer Todd Garner confirmed Baraka is set to appear in Mortal Kombat 2.

Barbie 2

During a recent interview with TIME Magazine, Margot Robbie confirmed she’s discussed ideas for a potential Barbie sequel with Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach and Mattel.

It could go a million different directions from this point. But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels.

Venom 3

Six seconds of Tom Hardy filming Venom 3 have surfaced online.

Bird Box Barcelona

Netflix has released a poster for Bird Box Barcelona ahead of the new trailer coming later today.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Elsewhere, a new Dial of Destiny TV spot looks back fondly at the previous four Indiana Jones movies.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Map of Adventures

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

La’An attempts to prevent a tragedy on 21st century Earth in the synopsis for “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

La’An travels back in time to twenty-first-century Earth to prevent an attack which will alter humanity’s future history—and bring her face to face with her own contentious legacy. Thursday, June 29, 2023

[Spoiler TV]

Gamera: Rebirth

A new Rebirth poster confirms Gamera will battle a redesigned Guiron in his upcoming anime series at Netflix.

Futurama

Finally, Hulu has released a poster for its new season of Futurama premiering this July 24.

