Blue Swirls in the Black Sea - June 28, 2022

Another phytoplankton bloom was observed, this time in the Black Sea, which caused swirls of pale blue to appear in the body of water as the phytoplankton followed the sea’s currents. This is a composite image of data acquired on June 20 from the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the NOAA-20 s atellite as well as the VIIRS on the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership satellite in order to eliminate the sunlight’s glare on the image. NASA’s Earth Observatory shared this as Image of the Day on June 28.

