Lego Marvel Iron Man Mark 44 Hulkbuster: Alternate Build

Last October, Lego released its largest Marvel set to date, a 4,049-piece recreation of the Iron Man Hulkbuster armor, and its design immediately divided fans, many of whom found the shoulder and ankle joints to be laughably thin and out of scale. If you head on over to Rebrickable, a website where fans can search for alternate builds for various sets, user Ransom_Fern is now selling build instructions for a fantastic, and far more accurate-looking, rebuild of the Lego Iron Man Mark 44 Hulkbuster set. A downloadable PDF is available for just $20, and the alternate Hulkbuster build exclusively uses parts from the original set, while still allowing the smaller Iron Man Lego buildable figure to ride inside.

Winning Moves Games Monopoly Scrabble

There are countless ways Monopoly can be frustrating to play, including the fact that each player’s moves across the board are completely random and at the whim of a pair of dice. Monopoly Scrabble, which mashes up two of the best-selling board games of all time, gives players a little more control when it comes to their token’s movements. The board game plays more or less like a regular game of Monopoly, but instead of rolling dice, players use wooden tiles to spell out words on a Scrabble board in the center, with the points they earn defining how far their game tokens move. The mash-up has a few other twists as well, including premium spaces on the Scrabble board that award players certain properties, as well as custom Community Chest and Chance cards. Monopoly Scrabble is expected to be available sometime this fall.

