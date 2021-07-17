New Ultra City Smiths Trailer Has Hit the Internet!

The new trailer for Ultra City Smiths has hit the internet! The half-hour series was created by Steve Conrad (Patriot), who also serves as showrunner. Seth Green’s Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (Robot Chicken) will act as one of the show’s many producers.



Ultra City Smiths has an interesting premise as it uses stop-motion animation of baby dolls repurposed as grown-up characters. The synopsis is as follows:

“Ultra City Smiths follows the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Ultra City’s most famous magnate. Two intrepid detectives follow the case, rallying to fight against their city’s dangerous corruption, at a high cost to themselves and their families, all in pursuit of a gentler place to call home.”

The show features an all-star cast of actors, and the list is LONG.

And that’s not even all of them.

The Robot Chicken crew knows how to create fantastic stop-motion television. I’m interested in seeing what type of baby dolls they use in this show. I’m also curious about how extreme the series will be as Robot Chicken is known for pushing boundaries.

The first two episodes of the series will premiere on AMC+ on Thursday, July 22, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly, every Thursday. The entire first season will air on AMC this fall.

