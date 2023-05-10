Open Channel: What's Your Favorite Legend of Zelda Game?

Come tomorrow night, Nintendo’s big game of the spring season, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, releases.

As the direct sequel to 2017's Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, anticipation for Tears has been high ever since it was simply (and clunkily) titled “ The Sequel to Breath of the Wild.” Up until it got leaked last week, Nintendo’s been quiet on what all is happening in the sequel. The game’s marketing has largely focused on Link traversing sky islands and his new abilities that let him fuse things together like a shirtless hillbilly with Minecraft powers. But in terms of its actual narrative, you don’t fully know what’s happening except that Link has to save Zelda again, this time from the clutches of Hot Ganondorf.

Even with the recent leaks, Tears still stands to be one of the biggest games of 2023. Breath of the Wild was a gargantuan hit and felt like a game changer. With how often Breath has been hailed as one of the best games of all time, it’s only natural that its sequel have even greater expectations behind it. And it’s as good a time as any to look back on the previous games in the Zelda series; outside of Breath, everyone’s got a favorite or particular entry that’s stuck with them over the years.

Let us know in the comments below what your favorite Zelda game is... beyond Breath of the Wild, we mean.

