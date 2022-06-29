If there’s one thing the villains of the Star Wars galaxy are good at, it’s cheating death. That’s both true in the fiction of the franchise as well as real-life, apparently, because Obi-Wan Kenobi series writer Stuart Beattie has revealed that the show’s antagonist , Reva (Moses Ingram), was supposed to die.



In an interview with t he Direct, Beattie revealed the Third Sister of the Sith Inquisitors’ fate was to die at the hands of Darth Vader after saving Obi-Wan in a moment of redemption. She was also not going to know who was in Darth Vader’s suit, which makes more sense to me than Reva putting two and two together and figuring out Anakin Skywalker, the jerk who rolled up to the Jedi Temple on Coruscant and murdered her fellow Younglings, would also be the jerk in the big shiny suit of robot armor, something even Obi-Wan didn’t do. From the interview:

“Yeah, except the only little difference in mine [from the TV show version] was she didn’t know Darth Vader was Anakin. Cause I was like, ‘How’d she know that?’ All she saw was Anakin as Anakin because he hadn’t changed in the suit yet, right? So Anakin killed her friends, put the scar on her, almost killed her, left her for dead, basically. So, in her mind, the Jedi Council were the biggest villains in the galaxy. She believed the lies that they were plotting a coup to overtake and get power and all that, but they were stopped by the Clones. So she believed that’s why she’s hunting Jedi, because she believed the Jedi are the worst, basically.”

It’s worth noting that the Jedi are the worst, being incompetent enough to notice a Sith L ord in their midst, cruel enough to leave the mother of their most promising student in slavery, and foolish enough to believe that loving people was a bad idea for its members to engage in. Anyway, according to Beattie, Obi-Wan was going tell Reva about Darth Vader’s true identity and she was going to realize she’d been working for the same guy who’d murdered all her friends those many years ago, turning her into a good guy:

“And so she goes and basically saved Kenobi by sacrificing herself, telling Vader, ‘I killed Kenobi.’ And then Vader killed her, [with her] knowing that Vader would kill her. So, that kind of completed her arc...

“...I wanted her story to end. I wanted Reva to play her part in the Kenobi-Vader story, which was, essentially, at the end, she was the one that allowed Vader, basically told Vader to stop hunting Kenobi. You know, she ended the obsession Vader had with Kenobi. She claimed it was over, it’s done. So that was, that was her role to play. And she’d done so many terrible things, I felt she had to die [laughs]. You can only redeem so much.”

I’m not sure I’m a fan of Darth Vader believing Obi-Wan was dead, because that wouldn’t jibe particularly well with A New Hope and Vader not mentioning anything about his former master suddenly being alive. Regardless, the reason for the change, apparently, was so that Ingram and her character could appear in a second season of the show, should that come to fruition.

The whole interview is worth a read, especially as it covers the initial plans for the other Inquisitors in the show, how Reva’s story weirdly mirrored one in the game Jedi: Fallen Order, and much more. Check it out!

