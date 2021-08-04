Kai Kazmirek of Team Germany puts an ice pack on his head during the Men’s Decathlon Shot Put on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan

I think we can all agree that the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo are cursed. They were delayed a year due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, but the delay and various precautions like banning spectators haven’t stopped athletes and workers from contracting the virus. And then there’s the climate crisis.

These Olympics have been plagued by relentless heat . There have been tennis matches where the heat index made it feel like 99 degrees Fahrenheit (37 degrees Celsius), volleyball matches where the sand burned players’ feet, and the teams in the women’s soccer have asked for their match to be postponed or moved among other things . Here are some of the worst ways these hazardous conditions have affected this year’s games.