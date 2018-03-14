Photo: AP

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has “died peacefully at his home in Cambridge” at the age of 76, a spokesperson for the Hawking family announced early Wednesday morning local time.



In a statement released to ABC, the spokesperson said that Professor Hawking’s family has requested time to mourn. His children Lucy, Robert, and Tim added, “We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world.”

“He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love,’” the statement continued. “We will miss him forever.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.