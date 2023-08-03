Rom-com Elemental—initially a disappointment for Pixar and Disney—has continued to rack up money at the box office, and now the sleeper hit has a new income stream in its near future: home viewers. Peter Sohn’s animated tale will soon arrive on digital, followed by a physical release, and it’s bringing tons of extras with it, including sweet Up short Carl’s Date.

Here’s a little teaser championing the news:

Disney and Pixar’s Elemental | Coming soon to Digital & Blu-ray

And here are all the extras that’ll come with your visit (or return visit) to Element City, according to a press release:

Bonus Features*

Short Film

Carl’s Date – Written and directed by Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bob Peterson and produced by Kim Collins, this all-new short, “Carl’s Date,” finds Carl reluctantly agreeing to go on a date with a lady friend—but admittedly with no idea how dating works these days. Ever the helpful friend, Dug steps in to calm Carl’s pre-date jitters and offer some tried-and-true tips for making friends—if you’re a dog. Carl’s Date opened in theaters in front of Disney and Pixar’s Elemental.

Advertisement

Featurettes

Ember and Wade – Take a deeper look at the development of main characters Ember and Wade, from early designs to final effects, and learn how the complex work of the technical and character teams brought these characters to life.

– Take a deeper look at the development of main characters Ember and Wade, from early designs to final effects, and learn how the complex work of the technical and character teams brought these characters to life. Next Stop: Element City – Explore how Element City is built to accommodate its different inhabitants. Director Peter Sohn and crew members share insights about the evolution of the designed world, as well as some of the research that inspired its unique look.

– Explore how Element City is built to accommodate its different inhabitants. Director Peter Sohn and crew members share insights about the evolution of the designed world, as well as some of the research that inspired its unique look. Paths to Pixar: The Immigrant Experience – Hear from first-generation filmmakers on the Elemental crew as they share their journeys to Pixar. Discover how Elemental’s real-world themes of sacrifice and identity, amongst many others, reflect or diverge from their own lived experiences.

Advertisement Advertisement

Deleted Scenes

Director Peter Sohn introduces five scenes that are storyboarded, set to music, timed, and voiced, but are not included in the final version of Elemental.

Advertisement

Intro Ember – An alternate opening in which our hero Ember helps a newly immigrated Fire family navigate through, and acclimate to, Element City. Scene introduced by director Peter Sohn.

– An alternate opening in which our hero Ember helps a newly immigrated Fire family navigate through, and acclimate to, Element City. Scene introduced by director Peter Sohn. Mom Rejects Wade – Ember’s traditional parents learn that she’s enamored with watery Wade…and it doesn’t go well. Scene introduced by story supervisor Jason Katz.

– Ember’s traditional parents learn that she’s enamored with watery Wade…and it doesn’t go well. Scene introduced by story supervisor Jason Katz. Dante Challenge – In an attempt to keep Ember apart from Wade, Bernie tasks her with finding a place to live for newcomer Dante, who Wade finds himself rather enamored with. Scene introduced by story artist Nira Liu.

– In an attempt to keep Ember apart from Wade, Bernie tasks her with finding a place to live for newcomer Dante, who Wade finds himself rather enamored with. Scene introduced by story artist Nira Liu. Brook Dinner – Ember joins Wade for dinner at his home, in this abandoned storyline in which Wade’s mother, Brook, is revealed to be the villain diverting water into Firetown. Scene introduced by story artist Anna Benedict.

– Ember joins Wade for dinner at his home, in this abandoned storyline in which Wade’s mother, Brook, is revealed to be the villain diverting water into Firetown. Scene introduced by story artist Anna Benedict. Beach Proposal – Sharing a tender moment on the beach, Ember and Wade propose marriage to each other. Scene introduced by story artists Yung-Han Chang and Le Tang.

Advertisement

Audio Commentary

Elemental Filmmaker Commentary – Join director Peter Sohn, supe tech Sanjay Bakshi, supervising animator Mike Venturini, and directing animator Gwendelyn Enderoglu as they provide insight into the making of this remarkable animated feature while you watch it.

Advertisement

*bonus features vary by product and retailer

Directed by Sohn from a screenplay by John Hoberg, Kat Likkel, and Brenda Hsueh (from a story created by all four), Elemental stars Leah Lewis as Ember, Mamoudou Athie as Wade, Ronnie del Carmen as Bernie, Shila Ommi as Cinder, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Gale, Catherine O’Hara as Brook, Mason Wertheimer as Clod, Joe Pera as Fern, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside.

Advertisement

Look for Elemental on major digital platforms (Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, etc.) August 15; it hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD September 26.



Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.