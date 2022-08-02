Netflix’s Avatar adaptation finds itself a bounty hunter. The next season of The Boys has found itself some new supes. Disney’s Haunted Mansion movie may have found a fantastic Madame Leota. Plus, get a glimpse at the season finale of The Orville, and a new look at I Am Groot. Spoilers now!



Haunted Mansion

According to a new report from One Take News, Jamie Lee Curtis has been cast as Madame Leota in Disney’s Haunted Mansion reboot starring Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, Lakeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, and Danny DeVito. She takes over the role from Jennifer Tilly, who played the character in the 2003 film starring Eddie Murphy.

Advertisement

As We Know It

Variety reports Pam Grier will star alongside Chris Parnell, Oliver Cooper, Mike Castle, Taylor Blackwell and Danny Mondello in As We Know It, a nuclear zombie apocalypse movie set in Los Angeles during the late 1990 s. Directed by Josh Monkarsh, the “comedy-horror-romance” is said to follow a “struggling writer dealing with a messy breakup with the help of his best friend while trying to finish his latest book before the impending apocalypse.”

Blank

Meanwhile, Bloody-Disgusting reports Rachel Shelley, Heida Reed, Wayne Brady, Rebecca-Clare Evans, and Annie Cusselle will star in Blank, a sci-fi horror film from director Natalie Kennedy following another struggling author who “signs up for a fully A.I.- operated retreat to help her writer’s block. When an unforeseen software glitch occurs, she gets trapped inside her unit with a malfunctioning android, a degenerating host, and no communication with the outside world. As time is running out, food supplies getting desperately low and the android becoming increasingly unstable, she must overcome her fears and find a way to outsmart the technology in order to make it out of the retreat alive.”

Advertisement

Spirit Halloween: The Movie

Spirit Halloween: The Movie has an new poster courtesy of the film’s official Instagram.

Advertisement

Prey

We also have a poster, featurette, and three new clips from Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey.

Advertisement

Prey: Exclusive Predator Legacy Featurette (2022) Amber Midthunder, Arnold Schwarzenegger

PREY | 2022 | Clip “Deer Chase” HD

PREY | 2022 | Clip “Bear Chase” HD

PREY | 2022 | Clip “Something In the Sky” HD

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Arden Cho has reportedly been cast as June in the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series.

Advertisement

The Boys

Meanwhile, Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward have joined the cast of The Boys’ fourth season as the brand-new characters Firecracker and Sister Sage, respectively.

Advertisement

School Spirits

Milo Manheim has also joined the cast of School Spirits as Wally, “a lovable ghost from the 1980s who in his glory days was a star high school football player.” [Deadline]

Advertisement

Secret Invasion

A newly-posted synopsis for Secret Invasion at Disney+ describes the series as “a crossover event.”

Secret Invasion is a newly announced series heading to Disney+ that stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in Captain Marvel. The crossover event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

Advertisement

I Am Groot

Elsewhere in the MCU , Empire has a new photo from I Am Groot.

Advertisement

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

James Gunn additionally confirmed the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will serve as an “epilogue” to Phase 4 of the MCU.

Advertisement

The Orville: New Horizons

A promo for the season finale of The Orville is set to James Taylor’s “Secret ‘o Life.”

Advertisement

Roswell, New Mexico

Finally, Liz is trapped in her subconscious after being exposed to an alien mist in the trailer for “Wild, Wild West.”

Roswell, New Mexico 4x09 Promo “Wild Wild West” (HD) Final Season

Banner art by Jim Cook



Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.