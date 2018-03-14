Photo: Sam Rutherford (Gizmodo)

Despite being the biggest smartphone marker in the world, Samsung’s handset repair and service game has often lagged far behind Apple, especially in the US where the number of Apple Stores with Genius Bars is far greater than the tally of Samsung-specific alternatives.



To address the situation, starting tomorrow March 15th Samsung is partnering with uBreakiFix so that late-model Galaxy Phone owners can go to one of over 300 locations when they need in-person, same-day support. Previously, uBreakiFix repair store chain already serviced Samsung phones, but starting tomorrow uBreakiFix will provide free in-warranty repairs along with a range of service options.

Eligible handsets include both in and out-of-warranty Galaxy phones from as far back as the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6, all the way up to the Note 8 and the brand new Galaxy S9, and everything in between (Galaxy S7, S8 and corresponding Plus-sized versions).

Galaxy phone owners who need their devices repaired will be able to schedule an appointment on uBreakiFix’s website or directly on Samsung.com and receive on-the-spot service, with Samsung claiming wait times of less than two hours for most repairs. Alternatively, if you don’t mind parting with your phone for an extended period, customers will be able to drop off their phone without an appointment.

According to Samsung’s announcement, uBreakiFix locations will use official replacement parts sourced directly from Samsung, which will be installed by “Samsung certified pros” with access to proprietary tools and equipment.

Advertisement

This might not sound like a big deal, but one of the things people love most about iPhones and other Apple products is the wide availability of customer service and support. With this new partnership, Samsung and uBreakiFix’s 300-plus service locations would actually outnumber the 272 Apple Stores in the US, and that’s before you factor in Samsung’s plans to raise the number of repair centers to over 500 by early 2019.