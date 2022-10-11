A new Jumanji could be on the way. Get another close look at the new Black Panther with more Wakanda Forever merch. Jamie Lee Curtis wants a Freaky Friday sequel. Plus, another look at Mayfair Witches, and what’s coming on Quantum Leap. Spoilers, away!



Untitled Dario Argento Project

Speaking at the Stiges Film Festival, Dario Argento revealed Isabelle Huppert is attached to star in his next film beginning production in France next year.

Advertisement

Jumanji 3

During a recent interview with Collider, producer Hiram Garcia stated a third (or technically, fourth) film in the Jumanji franchise “is definitely going to happen.”

Jumanji is definitely going to happen. Obviously Jake Kasdan is directing Red One [the upcoming Prime Video holiday/action movie], so right now he’s working on that. But we have a ton of Jumanji conversations. We actually have a great take on what we’re going to do for the next movie. So I know in talking with Jake, once he comes clear of Red One, that’s going to be his next priority for him and that’s something we definitely want to make.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Filming on Wes Ball’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has officially begun in Sydney, New South Wales, at Fox Studios Australia. [Variety]

Advertisement

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

A Funko Pop figurine has our first look at the film’s heir to the Black Panther mantle.

Advertisement

Freaky Friday 2

Jamie Lee Curtis claims she pitched a Freaky Friday sequel to Disney during a recent appearance on The View.

I have already written to Disney ... I’m 64 years old in a month, soon. My point is, creatively, I’m wide open. So Lindsay Lohan and me back in ‘Freaky Friday?’ She was just in a Christmas movie, she got married. It’s all good. Bring it! Let me be the gramma! Let me be the old gramma who switches places. Then Lindsay can be the hot gramma who’s still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon.

Jamie Lee Curtis Talks Possible “Freaky Friday” Sequel: “Creatively I’m Wide Open!” | The View

Black Adam

Hawkman loses his marbles while a mural of the Justice League is destroyed in the latest Black Adam TV spot.

Advertisement

Halloween Ends

Meanwhile, Laurie states Micheal Myers is “more dangerous” tha n ever in another TV spot for Halloween Ends.

Halloween Ends - TV Spot “Sacrifice” (HD)

The Outwaters

“Unexplained sounds, vibrations, and unnatural animal behavior” plague a Mojave Desert film crew in a teaser for The Outwaters, a new found footage movie coming next year.

THE OUTWATERS | 2023 | Official Teaser Trailer #1 | SCREAMBOX Original

The Man Who Fell to Earth

According to THR, Showtime has canceled The Man Who Fell to Earth after one season.

Advertisement

The Walking Dead

Eugene makes a break for it in the synopsis for “Variant,” this week’s episode of The Walking Dead.

Eugene goes on the run, and Mercer is tasked to find him; Aaron’s group faces a complication on the road.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Chucky

Elsewhere, Chucky wreaks havoc at a Catholic boarding school in the synopsis for tonight’s episode, “The Sinners Are Much More Fun.”

Chucky arrives at Incarnate Lord with a murderous agenda; a detective questions Tiffany about Nica.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

The Boys

TV Line has our first looks at Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) and Firecracker (Valorie Curry) in season four of The Boys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Mayfair Witches

AMC has also released a new trailer for its adaptation of Anne Rice’s The Mayfair Witches starring Alexandra Daddario.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches | Official Trailer | AMC+

House of the Dragon

The peasants are revolting in the trailer for “The Green Council,” next week’s episode of House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon 1x09 Promo “The Green Council”

Quantum Leap

Ben finds himself in the body of “a famed gunslinger from 1879" in the trailer for next week’s episode of Quantum Leap, “Salvation or Bust.”

Quantum Leap 1x05 Promo “Salvation or Bust” (HD)

Rick and Morty

Finally, a promo reveals Rick & Morty will return with more new episodes this November 20.